Marvin L. Lander Jr., age 50, of Oil City, passed away at Arista Care on Park Avenue in Meadville on Friday, March 19th, 2021, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Born in Oil City on March 28th, 1970, he is the son of Marvin L. Lander Sr. and Marilyn J. Lander.

Marvin is a 1988 graduate of Cranberry Area High School and a graduate of the Mercyhurst Police Academy in Erie.

He was married on May 22nd, 1993, at St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg to the former Carol A. Ditz.

Marvin spent his career in law enforcement in positions such as city dispatcher, undercover security officer, and later as a campus police officer at Grove City College, where he retired.

]Marvin was known for his love of sports, specifically softball. Marvin played in the Oil City Area Softball Association for many years. He was one of the founding members of the Oil City Co-Ed league in 1997 where he managed and played on multiple league championship teams. Marvin held an annual softball tournament in memory of his grandfather, Wade Kline, for many years. Every year he donated the tournament proceeds to his grandfather’s church. Marvin also held a memorial softball tournament for his late cousin-in-law, Paul Zacherl at the Fryburg Sportsman Club and the proceeds were donated to the North Clarion H.S., Cranberry H.S., and Venango Catholic H.S. Marvin’s favorite softball achievement was pitching for USA Choice when they made the finals of the 1998 Oil Heritage men’s tournament, but his favorite softball memory was getting to play with and coach his daughter, Sara.

Marvin was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. He also enjoyed attending Erie Sea Wolves games. His other hobbies and interests included golfing, playing chess, poker, gin rummy and other card games. He also enjoyed watching wrestling, fast pitch softball, the little league world series, and the NCAA March madness tournament. He enjoyed listening to rock and metal music. One of his favorites being AC/DC. In his later years he enjoyed taking nature and sports photography along with going to yard sales and flea markets collecting sports memorabilia.

Those who knew Marvin, knew he was a jokester that loved making people laugh and enjoyed having fun with his friends.

Marvin is survived by his parents, Marvin Lander Sr. and his wife, Jean, of Seneca, and his mother, Marilyn Lander of Oil City.

Marvin is also survived by his daughters, Deanna Buck, and two grandsons of Pleasantville, his daughter, Sara Lander and her fiancé Ryan Irwin of Cranberry, and Rebecca Lander of Fryburg.

Marvin is also survived by his sister, Tricia Lander Antonis and husband Michael, of Alexandria, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wade and Maxine Kline, Eugene and Norma Lander, and his aunt, Carol Kline.

The family would like to thank the nursing and therapy staff at Arista Care for years of care, friendship, and support to Marvin during the duration of his illness.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday (March 23rd) at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca. A funeral service will be held for the family Wednesday (March 24th) at 11a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor David Eames, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA, 16346 to assist with funeral expenses; or to Oil City Co-Ed Softball, 208 East 7th St., Oil City, PA, 16301.

Online condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

