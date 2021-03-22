More Details Released on Man Discovered Trapped in Storm Sewer

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was rescued after being found trapped in a storm drain in Franklin on Friday night.

Around 5:29 p.m. on Friday, March 19, Franklin Police and Franklin Fire Department were dispatched to a report of an individual trapped in an underground sewer pipe in the area of the intersection of 15th and Elk Street.

Police say the call was made to Venango County 9-1-1 by a Franklin resident who reported hearing a man trapped in a sewer pipe. It was unknown how long the man had been trapped.

At the scene, police located the point of access used by the man over 400 feet away from his location in the drain. However, officers were unable to reach him from that point.

Franklin Police and Fire Department then closed off vehicle access to the area and began to pull manhole covers in the surrounding streets in an attempt to locate the trapped man but were unable to pinpoint his exact location.

Oil City Fire Rescue units also responded to the scene, as well as additional City of Franklin Public Works Department employees who were called in to assist.

According to police, camera equipment was then used to determine the exact location of the trapped man. Once his location was determined, EMS Rescue workers were able to dig through a covered portion of the ground to extricate him from a covered sewer drain access cover that had been buried.

The man was finally extricated from the drain around 6:29 p.m. He was subsequently transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service for additional medical evaluation.

Police say it is still undetermined why the man, who is a Franklin resident, had entered the sewer drain and traveled the distance he did before becoming trapped.

The incident remains under investigation.

The name of the man was not released.

