Multiple Brush Fires Reported Across Area

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters responded to multiple brush fires across our local region on Sunday.

(Photo by Jon Mealy)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that Sunday afternoon’s rash of brush fires began around 1:42 p.m. when a fire was reported in the area of Greenwood Road and Snowflake Lane in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company, Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, and Sigel Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

A second brush fire was reported around 4:48 p.m. on US 322 in Clarion Township, and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 was dispatched to the scene.

Around 5:22 p.m., another brush fire was reported on Camp Coffman Road in Ashland Township, and Knox Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the scene.

In neighboring Venango County, the brush fires kicked off a bit earlier in the day, with the first one reported around 1:00 p.m. on Grandview Road in Cornplanter Township. Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department and Rouseville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

A second brush fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 742 Orange Street in Oil City. Oil City Fire Department and Seneca Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Another brush fire was reported in the area of 123 Gresham Road in Oakland Township around 2:50 p.m. Oakland Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department was placed on standby.

Around 5:30 p.m., another brush fire was reported in the area of 583 Vorhees Road in Cherrytree Township. Cherrytree Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene.

To the east, Jefferson County also had a rash of brush fires reported on Sunday.

Around 3:31 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Fire Tower Road in Winslow Township. Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company and Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Company then responded to another call for a brush fire near West Liberty Road in Winslow Township around 5:20 p.m.

Around 3:25 p.m., Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department, Big Run Area Volunteer Fire Company, Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company, and Rossiter Volunteer Fire Company responded to a call for a brush fire off of Shenosky Road in Gaskill Township.

Sykesville Volunteer Fire Department was then dispatched to another brush fire on Blose Hill Road in Winslow Township around 3:39 p.m.

Ringgold Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to assist with a brush fire on Pierce Road in Redbank Township, Armstrong County around 4:44 p.m.

Around 5:29 p.m., Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to a brush fire on Porter Road in Perry Township.

The final brush fire reported for the evening, which occurred on Eric Drive in Young Township, was reported around 6:03 p.m. Lindsey Volunteer Fire Company and Elk Run Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to the scene.

