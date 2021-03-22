 

PIAA Denies Explore Video Broadcast Request for Tonight’s Clarion Game

Monday, March 22, 2021 @ 04:03 PM

Posted by exploreClarion

Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be video broadcasting tonight’s Clarion vs. Berlin Brothersvalley playoff game.

At 2:55 p.m. today, less than five hours prior to game time, the PIAA backtracked and denied our request to video broadcast the game.

After originally approving the request, which was submitted on Saturday, the PIAA informed D9Sports/Explore that the NFHS Network owns the rights to the game.

A paid subscription to NFHS is required to watch the game.

We will be proceeding with an audio-only broadcast on exploreClarion.

The PIAA can be reached at (717) 697-0374.


