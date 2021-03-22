Police Seeking Information on Burglary in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are seeking information on a burglary that occurred at a residence in Farmington Township.

Marienville-based State Police responded on March 12 to a report of a burglary at a residence on Leeanna Lane in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

According to police, a known 50-year-old male victim from McKeesport reported that the burglary happened sometime between February 21 and March 12.

Police say the victim reported an unknown individual(s) kicked in the front door of the residence and stole a television and a .300 savage rifle.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

