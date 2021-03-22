 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Seeking Information on Burglary in Farmington Township

Monday, March 22, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are seeking information on a burglary that occurred at a residence in Farmington Township.

Marienville-based State Police responded on March 12 to a report of a burglary at a residence on Leeanna Lane in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

According to police, a known 50-year-old male victim from McKeesport reported that the burglary happened sometime between February 21 and March 12.

Police say the victim reported an unknown individual(s) kicked in the front door of the residence and stole a television and a .300 savage rifle.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.