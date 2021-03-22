Say What?!: One-Minute Free Throw Record Broken by Seventh Grader

TOLEDO, Ohio – A a seventh-grader from Toledo, Ohio, recently broke a Guinness World Record by sinking 52 free throws in one minute.

Thirteen-year-old Ava Pietras shattered the previous record by 12 throws.

