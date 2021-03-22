State Police Calls: Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Theft

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle in Harmony Township

Around 4:27 p.m. on March 17, Marienville-based State Police were contacted by a known 63-year-old male victim from Pleasantville regarding the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police say the victim reported a known man was using heavy equipment belonging to the victim at a location on Fleming Hill Road in Harmony Township, Forest County, without the victim’s permission.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft in Tionesta Borough

Around 8:40 p.m. on March 18, Marienville-based State Police received a call from a Tionesta resident reporting a Publisher’s Clearinghouse scam call.

Police say the resident reported receiving a phone call requesting the victim put a certain amount of money on a Visa gift card.

According to police, the victim had since transferred most of the money off of the gift card before the money could be taken, and then ultimately refused to provide further information and was satisfied with what they got back.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.