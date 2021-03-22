 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Theft

Monday, March 22, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle in Harmony Township

Around 4:27 p.m. on March 17, Marienville-based State Police were contacted by a known 63-year-old male victim from Pleasantville regarding the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police say the victim reported a known man was using heavy equipment belonging to the victim at a location on Fleming Hill Road in Harmony Township, Forest County, without the victim’s permission.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft in Tionesta Borough

Around 8:40 p.m. on March 18, Marienville-based State Police received a call from a Tionesta resident reporting a Publisher’s Clearinghouse scam call.

Police say the resident reported receiving a phone call requesting the victim put a certain amount of money on a Visa gift card.

According to police, the victim had since transferred most of the money off of the gift card before the money could be taken, and then ultimately refused to provide further information and was satisfied with what they got back.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.