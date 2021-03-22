Wayne L. Etzel, formerly of Seneca, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021.

Born on April 9, 1924, he was the son of William J. Etzel and Rebecca C. Piper Etzel.

He was a graduate of Cranberry High School and served in the U.S Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater with the 41st Infantry Division, earning the Bronze Star.

On November 28, 1947, – 73 years ago – he married the former Bernadette J. Lander, who survives. He is also survived by four children: Linda Fye of Palm Harbor, Florida; Ron Etzel of Beltsville, Maryland; Tom Etzel (Alicia) of Mentor, Ohio; and Annette (Kevin) Bailey of Ankeny, Iowa; along with 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Wayne retired in 1986 from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation after 31 years of service.

Wayne loved playing cards and games with his grandchildren and building puzzles.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Earl Etzel, Gertrude Etzel Meanor, Dorothy Etzel Bemis, and Fay Etzel, who died in infancy.

Visitation will be held at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca on Saturday, March 27th from 10:00 a.m. until noon. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home Saturday at noon with Father John Miller of the Oil City Catholic Community, officiating. Military funeral honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard. Burial will in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry. Please respect the family’s wishes by wearing a facemask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Venango Catholic High School, 1505 West First Street, Oil City, PA, 16301.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

