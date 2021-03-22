 

William H. “Bill” Cress

Monday, March 22, 2021 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

William-Cress-1616323898 (1)William H. “Bill” Cress, 80 of Millcreek Twp, Sandy Lake, passed away on March 20, 2021, at the Grove at Greenville.

Bill was born on February 12, 1941, in Franklin to the late Orion and Mary May (Haylett) Cress. He was a 1959 graduate of Lakeview High School and went on to work at PPG for 38 years.

He married his beloved wife, Brenda J. (Clayton) on November 27, 1963. She survives at home.

Bill was of the protestant faith and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He went on several trips to Colorado and New York to hunt and just enjoyed being in the woods. He enjoyed going to races and his dog. Most of all he loved his family, especially his grandkids.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children, Randall G. Cress and wife Luan of Stoneboro, Tricia McCall and husband Thomas Jr. of Jackson Center, and Marcie Heckman and husband Jerry of Jackson Center; grandchildren, Ryan Cress, William McCall, and Emma and Olivia Heckman; step-grandchildren, JR Eckart and wife Georgia, and Walter Eckart; step-great-grandchildren, Madison and Nathaniel Eckart; close friend, Ray Shearer; sister-in-law, Janet Silvis; and brother-in-law, David Clayton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William H. Cress, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Michelle Cress; and many aunts and uncles who he was very close with.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc of SANDY LAKE, 3236 S. Main Street, where family and friends are welcome from 3 – 6 PM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A funeral service will follow visitation at 6 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Heckman, officiating.

The service at 6 pm will be livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RoseAndBlackFuneralHome

Interment will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bill’s name to the Kindred Hospice of Meadville.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.


