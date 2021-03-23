A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers, mainly before 8am. High near 64. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.