Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts Presents Tania Grubbs on April 10

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will be playing host to vocalist Tania Grubbs on April 10.

On Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m., Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts welcomes back to the Lincoln Hall stage extraordinary vocalist Tania Grubbs in Songs of Spring – A journey of hope, renewal, and nature featuring songs from the American songbook and some of those on Tania’s newest cd project “Live at Maureen‘s Jazz Cellar.”

Tania will be joined by two consummate jazz artists – Pittsburgh Symphony and jazz bassist, Tania’s husband Jeff Grubbs, and jazz pianist, composer, and educator Dr. Alton Merrell, whose style is known to take listeners on musical excursions that deeply touch the soul.

Have a refreshing evening of hope-filled songs of Spring – and a COVID-safe date night out, savoring Tania’s gorgeous voice as she shares jazz standards, ballads from the Great American Songbook, and songs from her recent CD plus swinging improvisations and tasty instrumentals from two of Pittsburgh’s premier jazz musicians.

When world-renowned trumpeter Sean Jones described Tania Grubbs, he said knowing her has been a joy, “not only because of her skill as an artist but because of her connection to humanity.” There probably couldn’t be two more perfect words to describe not only Tania but her fascinating, beautiful music: joy and humanity.

Reviews of her latest album, “Live at Maureen’s Jazz Cellar” by the Tania Grubbs Quintet (released May 2020), have called her singing “effortless,” cited her “expressive style,” and “warm voice and honest emotion,” and noted her “superb, great intonation and expression.”

As she went about carefully selecting the songs for this project, Tania spent time thinking about the repertoire of music she’s been perfecting over the years. Tania has overseen Jazz at Andy’s (at the Fairmont Pittsburgh) for the last 10 years, a two-night per week series located in the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh. During this time, she’s won over thousands of new fans who appreciate her unique arrangements and the selection of unexpected songs performed in a new way, opening up jazz to many who didn’t think it was “their thing.”

While in Pittsburgh, Tania has been a four-time recipient of the Ready for Life Grants, founded by the Heinz Foundation, working with young children through music and movement. She has also been a featured soloist with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, and has performed with the Civic Light Opera, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust JazzLive Series, Pittsburgh Jazz Society, Washington Jazz Wine & Jazz Festival, Westmoreland Jazz Society, and the Butler Jazz Society.

Tania remains active by touring nationally and conducts master classes for high schools and colleges. In 2019, she was featured as a guest soloist with the Boca Raton Philharmonic Symphonia. Throughout 2018 and 2019, she debuted a series of innovative concert experiences at the City of Asylum’s Alphabet City, where she wrote and produced six, 80-minute concerts, entitled the I AM Series. She explains them as “mini-documentaries,” which involved collaborations with numerous artists throughout the Pittsburgh region and beyond. Tania celebrated the release of her debut CD in 2014; “Lost in the Stars…” as a mother of three and a woman who has been given the privilege to revisit the thing she loves to do-sing; I feel that now more than ever I have something to sing about”. The release is still available for purchase or download.

Tickets for the event are $20.00 for adults and $5.00 for students.

Seating is limited due to the 50 percent capacity restriction at the venue.

Seating will be socially distanced and masks are required for entrance and to be worn inside the venue. Hand sanitizer will be available.

Reserve tickets online at www.alleghenyriverstone.org or by calling 724-659-3153.

