Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Salsa Bean Burgers

Healthy foods can still be tasty!

Ingredients

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

3/4 cup panko bread crumbs



1 cup salsa, divided1 large egg, lightly beaten2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro1 garlic clove, minced2 teaspoons canola oil4 whole wheat hamburger buns, split

Directions

-In a large bowl, mash beans. Mix in bread crumbs, 1/2 cup salsa, egg, cilantro, and garlic. Shape bean mixture into 4 patties; refrigerate for 30 minutes.

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Cook burgers 3-5 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 160°. Serve on buns with remaining salsa.

