Clarion Library Back Open for Browsing; Children’s Library Remains Closed

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion-Free-LibraryCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Free Library has reopened its doors to the public for browsing.

The library reopened on Monday, March 22.

Face masks are required, and patrons are asked to practice social distancing.

A limited number of patrons and staff will be allowed in the library at one time.

Curbside or pick-up services are still available for those who would prefer to place an order for Books, DVDs, Magazines, Books on Cassette, or Children’s Grab and Go Activity Pack or Book Bundles.

Donations of used books will continue to be accepted on Saturdays.

The Children’s Library will remain closed at this time.

Library hours are Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the library at 814-226-7172.


