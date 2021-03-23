Featured Local Job: Licensed Counselor

Counseling Connections is now accepting applications for a full-time licensed counselor or social worker to join the practice.

Full-Time Mental Health Counselor

Looking for a positive change of pace?

At Counseling Connections, their #1 priority is providing a quality service to individuals, families, and the community to enhance overall wellness. Taking care of their employees is an integral part of that process. If you are looking for a positive change of pace and are committed to personal and professional wellness, they would love to hear from you!

The successful candidate will be available to provide therapeutic services both in person and via telehealth.

Competitive wages for clinical hours range from $45-$65 an hour with additional compensation for non-clinical hours.

Benefits include opportunities for paid professional development, flexible hours, and a collaborative team environment.

Effective time management, organization, and communication skills required.

Please submit resume and letter of interest to Jessica Eisenman at [email protected]

