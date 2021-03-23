 

Garage Destroyed by Early Morning Fire in Hawthorn

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

77F38CB0-1A01-4A48-AC76-1FA02BF07CFAHAWTHORN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Officials say a commercial garage in Hawthorn Borough was completely destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that they received a report of a structure fire at a garage on Brookville Street/State Route 28 in Hawthorne Borough around 5:10 a.m.

Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, New Bethlehem Fire Company #1, Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department, Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, Summerville Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

West Penn Power was also asked to respond to the scene, and PennDOT was dispatched to assist with traffic control.

According to Curtis Kiehl, Chief of Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department, the building was a large two-bay commercial garage owned by an individual who is the owner-operator of a semi-truck.

The owner reported that he had gone out to the garage and started his truck to warm up, and when he returned a short time later, he discovered the garage was on fire.

Kiehl noted the owner reported he did have some mechanical difficulties with the truck when he was starting it up and believed the truck itself might have caused the fire.

The owner reportedly tried to put out the fire, but it spread too quickly.

“When we got there, the garage was fully involved with the truck still inside,” Kiehl told exploreClarion.com.

According to Kiehl, their first priority was to spray down the nearby structures, as two buildings were at risk with their vinyl siding beginning to melt from the heat of the fire.

Once those buildings were cooled, the firefighters attacked the main fire, but it was too late for the garage structure. Kiehl said the structure is a total loss.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.

Kiehl noted that while there were no suspicious circumstances, a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has been requested to assist in pinpointing the origin and cause of the fire.

The scene was cleared around 8:10 a.m.

