Hearing for Sligo Man Arrested for Theft of Handgun Set for Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for today for a Sligo man who reportedly stole a handgun.

Court documents indicate 24-year-old David James McGiffin is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23.

He faces the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2



– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2– Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License, Felony 3

McGiffin is lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $100,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a report of a theft in September 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on September 24, 2020, PSP Clarion interviewed a victim of a gun theft who stated he had moved out of a residence in Sligo Borough where he had been living and had left a handgun in the house. He then returned to the house a few days later to retrieve it, as well as some other personal belongings, and found that the gun was no longer in the house.

Police then interviewed a witness on October 29, 2020, who reported she had additional information concerning the stolen gun.

The witness reported that David James McGiffin called her on September 21 and said he was taking the gun that belonged to the victim and told her “not to say anything.” She told police that McGiffin hid the gun in a cemetery in Sligo and also reported that she saw McGiffin with the gun approximately six times. She explained that McGiffin would conceal the gun in his waistband as he was “paranoid every time someone would come around,” the complaint states.

The witness also reported that on October 25, McGiffin made a trip to Allentown and met with an associate. The witness told police that McGiffin spent approximately a day and a half in Allentown, and when he returned to Sligo, he no longer had the victim’s handgun and instead had a completely different handgun, according to the complaint.

McGiffin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on March 6.

