John J. Grill III, 68, of Mount Dora, FL. fell asleep in the lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021, with his family by his side, at Advent Health Waterman, Tavares, Fl. from Covid-19.

John was born July 30, 1952, in Franklin, Pa., to the late John J Grill Jr. and Julia Pachla Grill, and moved to Eustis Florida in 2013. John was a 1970 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. After graduation John worked for his father at John Grill’s Auto Repair in Franklin, PA., and then went on to own and successfully operate the business himself, specializing in automatic transmissions. John also owned and managed commercial and residential investment properties in Franklin, PA.

John’s passion was providing music and karaoke entertainment as “DJ John Grill”. He also enjoyed spending time with his dogs Millie Bump and Addie. John enjoyed many activities with his daughter, Alisha. One of his greatest joys was when his daughter recently surprised him by reuniting him with his 1990 Ski Nautique.

John was a lifetime member of the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department and a member of Moose Lodge 83 in Franklin, PA., and American Legion Post 35 in Mount Dora, FL.

John is survived by his loving wife of 43 years: Karen Haun Grill. They had been together for over 50 years, since they met in high school. His loving daughter: Alisha Grill (Dave Casamona) of Orlando, FL. Sisters: Mary (Ed) Fennick of Fort Myers, FL, Kathy (Mike) Say of Fort Myers, FL, and Sandy Brown of Cape Coral, FL.; Father-in-law: Charles Haun, Sister-in -law: Maria (Ken) Haun-Davis, both of Sorrento, FL.; Nieces and nephews: Sean Fennick, Ryan Fennick, Caitlin Landor, Jeff Brown, Tracy Brown, Krista Currier, Matthew Haun, and Kara Haun. As well as many great-nieces and nephew.

John is predeceased by his parents: John Joseph Grill, Jr. and Julia Pachla Grill; mother-in-law: Joan Haun, and his brothers-in-law: Dave Brown and Craig Haun.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to: Real Life Christian Church –Mount Dora Campus; 31205 Round Lake Rd; Mount Dora, FL. 32757 or Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department; 29 Shuffstall St.; Franklin, PA 16323.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 25 at 12:00PM at Hamlin and Hilbish Funeral Directors in Eustis, FL. A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the service from 10:00AM until 12:00PM. Committal service will follow at Historic Lake Mary Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to Hamlin and Hilbish Funeral Directors, Eustis.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the tribute wall available by visiting www.hamlinhilbish.com.

