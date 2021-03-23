 

Police Seeking Information After Truck Windshield Damaged by Thrown Beverage Can

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2BOGGS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police are seeking information on an incident where a truck was damaged after a full beverage can was thrown from a moving vehicle on Route 28/66.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the incident occurred around 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, on State Route 28/66, just south of State Route 1035 in Boggs Township, Armstrong County.

Police say an unknown individual who was traveling north in a light-colored car on State Route 28/66 threw a full can of Arizona Ice Tea out of the window. The can then struck the windshield of a red 2019 Mack tri-axle truck, operated by a known 65-year-old Cowansville man, that was traveling southbound on Route 28/66.

According to police, there was $600.00 in damage to the windshield of the truck, which is the property of George Trucking Inc. in New Bethlehem.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Weitzel of the Kittanning-based State Police at 724-543-2011.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Monday, March 22, 2021.


