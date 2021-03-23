 

SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture to Host a Bunny Money Party

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Screenshot 2021-03-23 070315CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture in Clarion is holding a Bunny Money Party beginning Thursday, March 25.

Here’s How it Works:

~Most purchases over $399 qualify for a customer to pick an Easter egg.
~Every egg has a Faller’s gift card valued between $25-$200.

~Once a customer makes a purchase, they can select their egg and use the gift card on that purchase or future purchase.

Join Faller’s from Thursday, March 25, to Monday, March 29, for Bunny Money!

The sale runs on the following days:

– Thursday, March 25, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
– Friday, March 26, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
– Saturday, March 27, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
– Monday, March 29, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Stop at Faller’s Furniture for full details.

Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.

For anyone with concerns about shopping during the regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.

In an attempt to follow the new CDC protocols and to keep both customers and Faller’s staff safe, here are some guidelines:

1) Upon entry to the store, please use the hand sanitizer provided;
2) Please wear a face mask during your entire visit; and
3) Please practice social distancing.

For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.

Screenshot 2021-03-23 070449


