SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet Welcomes Two New Employees to Its Team
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem has two new additions to its sales and finance team.
Alisha Kessler has joined the dealership’s team as the new finance manager. The former finance manager, Paul Vacanti, retired at the end of 2020. Alisha comes to Redbank Chevrolet with over 19 years of experience in automotive finance.
“I strive to make the buying process a pleasant experience for all of our customers. Here at Redbank, I feel that is the common goal among employees, Alisha said.
“It is wonderful to be around people who share the same mindset, work ethics, and positive attitudes. I am beyond thrilled to be part of this group.”
Another new addition to Redbank Chevrolet’s sales staff is Wylie Miller.
Growing up in this area, Wylie has remained in Clarion County. He has worked in automotive sales for the last seven years and is very knowledgeable regarding many different vehicle manufacturers.
Wylie welcomes all of his former customers to come to see him in New Bethlehem to find their next vehicle.
Redbank Chevrolet is the only dealership in Clarion County that offers Chevrolet, GMC, and Buick CERTIFIED Pre-Owned Vehicles.
Here is a list of reasons to buy a CERTIFIED pre-owned GM vehicle versus a traditional used vehicle:
- The vehicles able to be certified are model years 2016 or newer with less than 75,000 miles
- These vehicles go through a 172 point inspection to ensure every aspect is in good working order
- They include a scheduled maintenance plan
- Many of these vehicles come with a warranty that covers up to 100,000 miles
- We offer courtesy transportation and we can even pick up your vehicle so you don’t have to leave home or work!
