State Police Calls: Man Accused of Driving Drunk with 4-Year-Old Passenger in Vehicle

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI Crash in Winslow Township

Around 6:48 p.m. on March 13, DuBois-based State Police responded to a location on US 322 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a crash involving a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.

Police say upon further investigation, it was determined that the operator, a 52-year Summerville man, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, the driver had a four-year-old male passenger in the vehicle.

Charges are pending blood test results.

DUI in Clarion Township

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed the following charges against 39-year-old Kyall Brandon Ruffner, of Clarington, on March 22:

– DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol (BAC .16+) 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
– Duties at Stop Sign, Summary
– Reckless Driving, Summary
– Careless Driving, Summary
– Violate Hazard Regulation, Summary
– Fail to Use Safety Belt – Driver and Front Seat Occupant, Summary

The charges stem from a traffic stop in Clarion Township on January 31.

Harassment Union Township

Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence on Lexie Drive in Union Township, Jefferson County, around 7:56 p.m. on March 21.

Police say during a verbal altercation, a known 31-year-old Corsica man shoved a known 29-year-old female victim from Corsica.

Charges are pending through District Court 54-3-03.

The name of the accused was not released.


