State Police Investigating Threat at Franklin High School

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway after a threat was made against Franklin School District on Monday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, Franklin School District reported they received a threat via telephone around 1:21 p.m. on Monday, March 22.

PSP Franklin subsequently responded to the Franklin High School and ensured the safety of the students and staff by securing the school and completing a walk-through.

Police remained at the scene until all students were dismissed safely.

A message from Superintendent Mark Loucks posted to the Franklin Area School District Facebook page states the call threatened students and staff at the Junior/Senior High School.

According to Loucks, the school immediately entered a low-level lockdown, where all perimeter doors were locked and students were held in classrooms. The school then worked in cooperation with the Franklin-based State Police.

“They did a fantastic job of quickly identifying the call as not credible,” Loucks said in the statement.

The lockdown was lifted after approximately 20 minutes, and students and staff were then able to resume their regular schedules.

“Thank you for your constant support regarding these types of matters and as Superintendent, I will always make student safety a top priority,” Loucks stated.

The case remains under investigation.

