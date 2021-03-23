Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

FEATURED JOBS

Administrator on Duty

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest is hiring an Administrator on Duty in a fast-paced environment with active engagement with all levels of leadership.

Job ID: 463472148

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Flex

Hours: 12 Hour Shifts / Rotating Day & Night

Shift: Rotating

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: Nursing Administration

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $28.99 to $47.72 / hour

The Administrator on Duty (AOD) is accountable for proactively coordinating the activities of admission, discharge /transfer of patients thereby supporting throughput in the facility. The AOD provides an interim leadership including but not limited to crisis management intervention as a representative of hospital administration & channels pertinent patient/employee/department information to appropriate internal and external sources.

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates interest in the development of others and positively impacts the lives of patients/families, peers, and members of the healthcare team through mentoring, education, and knowledge sharing.

Actively participates in the role of preceptor for student nurses, nurse interns, graduate and experienced nurses and assists with the development of new preceptors in their role.

Seeks opportunities to share expertise with other members of the healthcare team within and beyond the clinical unit/department.

Demonstrates good judgment and analytical ability to oversee and coordinate patient placement through facilitation of the Admission/Discharge/Transfer (ADT) process and collaborate with the physician and health care team.

Uses critical thinking skills to effectively advise and direct health care providers in their delivery of patient care while maximizing the efficient use of resources.

Identifies problems impacting effective hospital function and initiate corrective action independently and/or through contact with appropriate administrative persons including Risk Management, Legal Services, Patient Relations, Administrator, and/or the appropriate department director.

Monitors and assists in maintaining a physical environment that supports patient, personnel, visitor safety; patient/family comfort; and staff efficiency.

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement including but not limited to capacity management: identifies research issues or articles related to improving patient throughput, discusses opportunities for quality improvement and actively pursues opportunities for change.

Coaches colleagues on cultural diversity and addresses workplace horizontal violence and impairment.

Develops and maintains productive working relationships internally and externally by building teams and relationships through mentoring and modeling uplifting and positive communication.

Demonstrates accountability to self and others for safe work hours, time management and healthy lifestyles.

Extends trust by acknowledging the contributions of others; listens first, creates transparency in communications, confronts reality, and clarifies expectations.

Serves as a leader supporting hospital administration by identifying and resolving patient and staff focused opportunities for improvement Involves staff and key stakeholders to achieve optimal patient experience and efficient hospital throughput.

Uses appropriate interpersonal styles and techniques to gain acceptance of ideas or plans; modifying one’s own behavior to accommodate tasks, situations and individuals involved.

Supports staff during times of difficult transitions.

Demonstrates ability to influence the external environment through participation in professional and advocacy organizations.

Qualifications:

BSN required

CNL/MSN preferred

Minimum of 3 years progressive leadership experience with relevant clinical experience preferred.

Must maintain a solid/strong performer rating on annual performance review.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

ACLS preferred.

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire.

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Registered Nurse (RN)

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

Total Rewards

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life; because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

Our Values

At UPMC, we’re driven by shared values that guide our work and keep us accountable to one another. Our Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for our employees, patients, health plan members, and community. Ready to join us? Apply today.

To apply, visit this link: https://careers.upmc.com/jobs/6050813-administrator-on-duty

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct

Skilled Laborer/ Equipment Operator

Nick Corcetti Contracting and Excavating

Nick Corcetti Contracting and Excavating is looking for a skilled laborer/equipment operator.

Pay based on experience.

Health Insurance is available.

CDL license preferred but not required.

Must have a clean driving record.

Must be able to pass a drug test.

Please send your resume to [email protected]

Director of Operations, EMT’s and Paramedics

Knox Ambulance Service

Knox Ambulance has immediate openings for a Director of Operations, EMT’s and Paramedics.

Please submit resume and letter of interest to:

Knox Area Ambulance Co. Inc.

P.O Box 363

Knox, Pa 16232-0636

General Plant Laborer

Webco Industries

Webco Industries is currently looking to fill an opening for a General Plant Laborer in their Oil City/ Reno facility.

Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team is the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES: Operation of a variety of machines ranging from a six-ton overhead crane to a tube-forming mill. Responsibilities range from loading/unloading materials onto/off machines, processing tubing through equipment, and ensuring the quality of tubes being produced and shipped out.

TYPICAL PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Requires full range of body motion to include: constant lifting, bending, twisting, kneeling, pushing, pulling, stooping, squatting, walking, reaching, working overhead, climbing, standing, and the ability to maintain one’s balance while performing the required work tasks.

Must be able to work 12 hours per day, standing on a concrete floor.

Requires corrected vision and hearing to normal range.

Requires frequent unassisted lifting of a variety of objects from various positions, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds with an average weight of 34 – 37 pounds.

Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout the manufacturing process.

Most jobs are fast-paced and the ability to deal with stress is essential.

HOURS: Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week, and either day shift (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.

Webco’s benefit package includes health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.

Qualifications

PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge, skills and abilities: Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. Ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Math skills must include the ability to do decimals, fractions and averages. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. Regular attendance at work is an essential job function. Education: High school education or equivalent is preferred. Experience: Previous manufacturing experience preferred. Equipment: After training, must be able to operate a variety of industrial machines safely and efficiently.

Click Here to Apply – https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=25792&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744

Barnett Township of Forest County Will be Accepting Sealed Bids

Barnett Township, Forest County

Public notice: Barnett Township Supervisors of Forest County will be accepting sealed bids from March 18 – April 5, 2021 at 4:00pm.

The purpose of this bid is for replacement of the Township garage roof.

The Township building is located at 2301 Belltown Rd. Clarington, PA.

To schedule an appointment, please contact John Marino at 412-817-7919 or Adam Eck at 814-227-5488.

The successful bidder must show certificates of Insurance for liability, workers compensation, and proof of contractor number.

Barnett Township Supervisors reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Licensed Counselor

Counseling Connections LLC

Counseling Connections is now accepting applications for a full-time licensed counselor or social worker to join the practice.

Full-Time Mental Health Counselor

Looking for a positive change of pace?

At Counseling Connections, their #1 priority is providing a quality service to individuals, families, and the community to enhance overall wellness. Taking care of their employees is an integral part of that process. If you are looking for a positive change of pace and are committed to personal and professional wellness, they would love to hear from you!

The successful candidate will be available to provide therapeutic services both in person and via telehealth.

Competitive wages for clinical hours range from $45-$65 an hour with additional compensation for non-clinical hours.

Benefits include opportunities for paid professional development, flexible hours, and a collaborative team environment.

Effective time management, organization, and communication skills required.

Please submit resume and letter of interest to Jessica Eisenman at [email protected]

Franklin Bank Branch Manager

Clarion County Community Bank

Due to a pending retirement, Clarion County Community Bank is seeking a member for its leadership team.

You will utilize your sales, banking, lending, and management experience to be an instrumental part of the Bank’s team. The Branch Manager will oversee the operations and sales functions of the Franklin branch while delivering superior customer service.

Expectations and Functions

Representing the bank with integrity and professionalism

Maintain knowledge and understanding of banking rules, regulations, laws, and all bank policies and procedures

Responsible for scheduling, training, and assigning work to branch personnel

Meet with branch staff about sales efforts, communicate changes, resolve issues, and review goals

Assist customers with personal, home, and business loans

Assist customers with deposit accounts

Maintain a working knowledge of all electronic, internet, and mobile banking products

Make regular business development calls to prospective and existing clients

Represent the bank at functions and meetings, may involve evenings and weekends

Proficiencies and Experience

Excellent written and oral communication skills, interpersonal skills, good time-management skills, and strong attention to detail

Ability to maintain confidentiality or sensitive information

At least five (5) years of progressively responsible experience with a financial organization

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and salary expectations to Mr. James L Kifer, CEO, 333 W Main St., Clarion PA 16214, or [email protected] Equal Opportunity Employer

Full-Time Mechanic

Snyder’s Auto Body

A well-established Auto repair shop in Tylersburg Pennsylvania is looking for a full-time Mechanic.

Snyder’s Auto Body has been serving the surrounding communities since 1979. A few of our specialties include:

Gold Class I-Car

ASE Certified

Direct Repair for numerous Insurance Companies

Paint less Dent Repair

Guaranteed Paint Match

Alignments

Full-Service Mechanical

Towing

Automotive Glass Replacement

They offer an awesome benefit package with pay based on experience and skill level. They are also willing to train the right candidate.

Monday thru Friday Work Schedule

Holiday and Vacation Pay

Paid Employee Health Insurance with Prescription Plan

Optional benefits available – dental and vision

Retirement Plan

Regular pay increases

Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)

Uniforms

Interested candidates may email a resume to [email protected] Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA. Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.

Multiple Openings for Expanding Restaurant

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ

JOIN THE LEADER IN BBQ… DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is expanding and opening a new location in DuBois.

They are looking to hire a 1) Pitmaster/general maintenance, 5-6) customer service representatives, and an operations manager.

Meat Cutting, Restaurant Experience, and Catering experience appreciated but they will train the right person.

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ is also hiring a 1) Pitmaster/general maintenance, 2-3) customer service representatives for the Lucinda location.

To be on the DB’s Team, you will need a positive attitude, dress appropriately, be dedicated and responsible, have a strong work ethic, and are willing to work evenings, various shifts, and weekends.

Be ready to enjoy your job, learn a skill, and become a team member of a nationally recognized BBQ company.

Send letters of interest and resumes to Douglas Bauer at [email protected]

Or Mail to:

Doug Bauer

DB’s Smokin’ BBQ

P.O. Box 12

Lucinda, PA 16235

Attn: Bedrock (for DuBois location)

or

Attn: The Shack (for Lucinda location)

Please include the above information to signify your desired location.

Case Manager

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

Full-time Case Manager position for the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Clarion Office.

This position is responsible for case coordination services, level of care assessments, referrals to treatment, monitoring progress, developing service plans with individuals, and advocacy.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree required in Chemical Dependency, Sociology, Social Welfare, Psychology, Nursing, or a related field; and one-year experience performing counseling or case management work in alcohol or other drug treatment setting.

Candidate must have or be able to obtain Act 33, 34, and fingerprint clearances.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume, three references, and salary requirements to:

[email protected]

or

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Inc.,

P.O. Box 238

10829 U.S. Route 422

Shelocta, PA 15774

Attn: Mandy Cochran, Case Management Supervisor

Service Coordinator III

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Service Coordinator III ($15.80/hr.) position.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. They provide $750 sign-on and $1,000 retention bonuses (waiting period), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated caseworker testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. No appointment is necessary.

Successful candidates will work with them upon conditional offer to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 03/22/21. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

A LPN, RN or CNA is needed at Brooks Medical Arts, Inc., a busy family practice group.

They are looking for an individual who is interested in becoming a part of their fill-in float pool of nurses to basically fill in for vacations and/or sick time in all three of our offices located in Clarion, Leeper, and Fryburg, PA.

If interested please email your resume to [email protected], fax it to 814-226-4051, or drop it off at their office at 180 Greenville Avenue, Clarion, PA.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Marienville:

Job Description:

Lumber Handler(s) needed in Marienville 1st 5 a.m. -3 p.m. (4 10’s) and 2nd shift 3pm to 1:30am (4 10’s)

Temp to perm 90 days for qualified candidates.

1st and 2nd Shift $10.75/hr

Duties:

Sort, Count & Package material

Follow safety protocol

Maintain clean work space

Must have steel toes, a positive attitude, and pass pre-employment screening.

Send resumes to [email protected]

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Titusville:

Job Description:

Production Slabber needed on 3rd shift (midnight to 8 a.m. Paid 30 min lunch)

$10/hr (wage increase at 6 months)

Potential for temp to perm.

Duties:

Pull material from slab

Package material

Label package for shipping

Must have steel toes, a valid PA Driver’s License, and pass a pre-employment screening.

Send resumes to [email protected]

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Oil City:

Job Description:

Grinding and Sandblasting 1st shift $10/hr

Duties:

Grind as needed

Sandblast as needed

Maintain safe, clean work space

Must have steel toes

Endeavor:

Lumber Handlers – Train on 1st, move to 2nd.

6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. training, then 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. M-TH

Monday – Thursday 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

$10.75/hr Paid Weekly

Duties:

Oversee Boiler Ops

Maintain clean and safe work area

Lumber sorting and stacking

MUST HAVE:

steel toe boots

pass pre-employment screening

Send resumes to [email protected]

For more information, call 814-437-2148.

Multiple Positions Available at Cousin Basils

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar, in Clarington, is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Cousin Basils offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828, the restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]

Multiple Positions at Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to [email protected] or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Skilled Carpenter

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc.

Immediate opening for a lead skilled carpenter to perform service in the manufactured housing industry.

Travel a must

Clean driving record required

We provide company truck, hotel and daily per-diem

This position is ONLY for qualified candidates. A sign-on bonus is available.

For more information regarding job qualifications and duties contact Eric Kerr.

Eric Kerr Contracting, Inc. – 814-319-8036

Multiple Positions at Hager Paving

Hager Paving

Hager Paving, Inc. is currently accepting applications for the following positions:

– PAVING CREW LABORERS Full-time, seasonal position. Experience preferred, but not required.

– ASPHALT SEALCOATING TECHNICIAN Seasonal position, approximately May through September; applicant must be flexible with hours and the days worked, as weather permits.

Hager Paving, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants interested in full-time seasonal work must be team-oriented, hardworking, and a self-motivated individual.

Hager Paving, Inc. maintains a drug-free workplace, and all job offers are contingent on passing a pre-employment drug screening. As a condition of employment, prospective employees agree to a criminal background check and driving record check.

You can fill out our Application for Employment online at www.hagerpaving.com. To apply in person, contact Breanne at 814-764-5080 Ext. 107.

HAGER PAVING, INC. 191 9th Street, Strattanville, PA 16258

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for new full-time and part-time Corrections Officers.

Applicants must be a resident of Pennsylvania and possess a valid PA Driver’s License and have obtained their high school diploma or GED. No experience is necessary and all training will be provided on the job and through attendance at the Corrections Academy.

Full-time positions include medical, dental, vision, and life insurance at no cost to the employee. Many additional benefits are available, including two weeks of paid vacation following the completion of one year of service in addition to multiple paid holidays and paid sick leave at the completion of the probation period.

Applications may be obtained by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than Friday, March 19th, 2021 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V

Multiple Positions at Roser Technologies, Inc

Roser Technologies, Inc

Local Service and Manufacturing Facility is seeking to fill numerous full-time positions across a wide range of departments in Titusville and Pleasantville PA.

Qualified Applicant must be mechanically inclined and efficient with common tools/machinery. Applicant must possess strong reasoning ability as well as judgement, planning, and organizational skills. All positions require full range of motion and ability to stand and occasionally lift/move 50lbs. Applicant must be able to follow work instructions, company procedures, and blueprints/diagrams.

Punctuality and Dependability a must – 5 days per week – 8 hours per day & overtime when required. Position requires open communication with supervisors, co-workers and management. Specific vision abilities require close, distance and color vision, peripheral and depth perception.

The following full time positions are available at this time:

Assembly/General Labor, all shifts – Mechanical work experience preferred. Applicants must be proficient with common tools and equipment.

CNC Machinist, all shifts – Minimum 3 years machining experience or relevant training/education. Currently hiring machinists for lathes, horizontal boring mills, and vertical boring mills.

Welder, all shifts – Minimum 3 years welding experience or relevant training/education. Currently hiring welders for sub-arc overlay process as well as general welding, cutting, and fabrication.

Quality Inspector, swing shift/on-call – Minimum 3 years inspection experience or relevant training/education. Applicants must possess ability to use common inspection equipment including micrometers, calipers, and bore gauges. Preferred applicants will be familiar with ISO 9001:2015 quality system requirements as well as Ultrasonic Inspection.

Competitive compensation based on experience/qualifications including Health, Vision, and Dental Insurance as well as 401K.

Interested applicants can submit a resume or request an application at [email protected]

Clerical Position

Calibration Services, Inc

Calibration Services, Inc, of Emlenton, is now hiring for a Clerical position within their detail oriented calibration laboratory.

Extensive knowledge of Microsoft Excel required, QuickBooks knowledge a plus.

Full-time Monday through Friday.

Paid holidays, vacation, and sick time. Health, dental, life, and vision insurance paid for employee. AFLAC and 401(k) plan with employer match.

Send resume to [email protected] or fax to 724-867-1346.

Weekend Assembler

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first- year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $13.50 per hour

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Weekday Assembler

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

As an Assembler (4 days/10-hours, Monday-Thursday) you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 80 hours of holiday pay; and first- year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

High school diploma or equivalent (preferred)

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you work well with your hands

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Starting Pay: $13.50 per hour

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Clinical Supervisors, Youth Mentors, Teachers

Taylor Diversion Programs

Taylor Diversion Programs, Tionesta, PA has immediate opening for Clinical Supervisors, Youth Mentors, and Teachers.

CLINICAL SUPERVISORS:

Taylor Diversion Programs, (TDP), a residential independent living program for at-risk youth ages 14-21 and located in Tionesta, PA, is seeking experienced Clinical Supervisors to assist in the management of the therapeutic health services offered to youth and families enrolled in their program. As an integral part of TDP’s Clinical program, this leadership position requires the successful candidate to be in alignment with the responsibilities and duties listed below:

Responsibilities and Duties:

Psychological Services – The successful candidate will:

Complete internal psychological assessments

Assist in the administration, scoring, and interpretation of protective and objective psychological tests

Provide individual therapy in accordance with agreed upon treatment plans or on an emergent basis

Provide group therapy

Participate as a member of the clinical treatment team in recommending appropriate counseling strategies based on psychological assessments

Oversee the clinical aspects of youth enrolled in the program

Prepare reports

Case Management – The successful candidate will:

Maintain contact with outside agencies and families

Complete required paperwork including intake forms, progress notes, treatment plans and discharge summaries

Monitor standards of clinical treatment and make recommendations for improvements

Provide updates to the psychiatric staff

Management Support – The successful candidate will:

Provide staff instructions and training to assist in the management of the therapeutic and behavioral concerns of the youth

Review youth files regularly and on a random basis to ensure optimal youth care

Attend ongoing training programs for continued skill development in current principles of treatment

Serve as an example to staff in exhibiting an effective working relationship with the court system, law enforcement, social services professionals, youth and their parents, guardians, friends and advocates./li>

Assume a leadership role for management.

Assume a supportive interim leadership role in the absence of regular management personnel in the critical decision making process

Education and Experience:

Bachelors/Master’s Degree in a related field

Minimum of three years experience in a related field is preferred – 1 Year Acceptable

Required Certifications/ Clearances:

PA ACT 33 and 34 clearances

First Aid/CPR training

Fingerprinting clearance

Safe Crisis Management training

Salary and Benefits: Negotiable

Please send Resume to: [email protected]

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

Daytime or Overnight: Taylor Diversion Programs (TDP) in Tionesta, PA is seeking adult “mentors” for their residential independent living program which they operate for adjudicated, at-risk youth, ages 14-21.

Located in Tionesta, PA, an employee in this environment is a caring, responsible individual who serves as a trusted guide to all youth enrolled in the program.

A mentor builds positive relationships with each youth; he/she ensures that youth develop important academic, as well as independent living skills; he/she provides new learning opportunities and a wide array of resources that inspire youth to make positive life choices, stay in school and graduate with a plan for pursuing a career and/or post-secondary education.

The typical work schedule would be 5 days/week.

Full-time mentors earn $12.00/hour and a health benefit. Must have minimum High School Diploma/GED to apply.

Please send Resume to: [email protected]

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

TEACHERS:

TDP’s Lighthouse Island Academy (LIA), a private academic school located in Tionesta, PA, is seeking exemplary, experienced PA certified teachers in the following areas: Mathematics and Special Edjucation (Grades 9-12).

Operated by Taylor Diversion Programs, LIA seeks positive, knowledgeable teachers who will inspire student learning, provide guidance for their success in academics, and support their interpersonal and daily living skills. LIA, located along the beautiful Allegheny River, incorporates a nature-based curriculum, along with core competencies to complete an enriched, individualized learning experience for all students.

If you are looking for a “thinking out of the box,” teaching position, coupled with nature, small classes, excellent colleagues, and great students, you have found your “dream” job! While not required, the successful candidate will have at least 3 years teaching experience.

These are salaried Full-time positions: $36,000.00/year, including a health benefit for the candidate

Job Type: Full-time

Please send Resume to: [email protected]

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

Probation Officer I

Clarion County Court Administrator’s Office

The Clarion County Court Administrator’s Office has an opening for a Probation Officer.

Posting date: March 1, 2021

Closing date: March 12, 2021

POSITION: PROBATION OFFICER I – ADULT PROBATION

LOCATION:

Clarion County Probation Services

22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION:

Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week County funding plus 5 hours per week other funding, total of 40 hours per week)

SALARY: $26,528.66 (35hr salary)

FLSA STATUS: Non Exempt

UNION STATUS: Union

REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR OF PROBATION SERVICES

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Officer I position is responsible for performing routine professional social service and law enforcement duties in a county probation and parole system. A Probation Officer I supervises adults on accelerated rehabilitative disposition (ARD), probation, parole, intermediate punishment (IP), and bail, or who are otherwise subject to the authority of the Court. This position investigates, advises and counsels individuals on supervision to foster their personal, social and economic adjustment in the community. Work involves the counseling and supervision of individuals, completion of presentence investigation reports, and investigations of pre-parole plans. Work includes a wide variety of contacts with agencies, employers, friends and families in securing information regarding offenders, and assisting in developing useful and effective rehabilitation plans. When needed, a Probation Officer will investigate and take appropriate action concerning violations of conditions of supervision including new crimes and unacceptable behavior and provides representation of the Department at Court Hearings concerning alleged violations. Work is reviewed in progress through observing the employee in action, through conferences, and upon completion, through the review of reports and recommendations.

Probation Officers are peace officers under state law and are trained in the use of firearms and are prepared to apprehend and arrest violators. Although law and well-defined procedures regulate the required work, this position involves decision making directly affecting the public safety and personal liberties of individuals.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

A Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement or a related human services field; or

A Master’s degree or satisfactory completion of one(1) year of graduate study from an accredited college or university(at least 24 credits) in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

One (1) year as a probation officer aide working towards a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field and qualification in accordance with the Exceptional Person procedure.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances

Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Pre-employment physical

Pre-employment psychological evaluation

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must possess the knowledge and ability to apply casework principles and practices and interpret and apply federal, state and local laws, legal codes, court procedures and executive orders affecting adult probation practices. Also, some knowledge is needed of criminology, penology and the structure and functions of the components of the judicial system; human behavior and the ability to distinguish between normal and dysfunctional behavior/ personality; community resources and the ability to determine appropriate resources for assessment and treatment of physical, mental, and social disorders; operation of a personal computer, basic software programs and other office equipment; drugs, addiction and drug testing methods. Ability is required to positively and effectively influence offenders; to maintain cooperative and positive work relationships both internally with co-workers and externally with other agencies; to function independently and manage one’s time effectively; to gather and analyze facts and consider all outcomes before decisions or recommendations are made; to speak and understand the English language; to orally and in writing present ideas, thoughts , facts, logically and clearly in a concise manner utilizing appropriate language skills and grammar; to listen and combine pieces of information to form general conclusions or identify problems; to maintain confidentiality in regard to offender information and records. The willingness and ability to travel as needed to perform all job related functions. The willingness and ability to be trained in the use of firearms and to be certified to carry a firearm.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents and any applicable legal standards or regulations. Specific job duties include the following:

Inform adult offenders of conditions of probation such as office visits, costs, fines and restitution payments, educational, treatment and employment stipulations.

Counsel offenders and provide supportive services to help offenders with their personal, social and economic adjustment to the community. Discuss with offenders how issues such as anger and addiction play roles in delinquent behavior.

Arrange for social assistance and other post release services such as employment, housing, education, and counseling.

Arrange for medical, mental health or substance abuse treatment services according to individual needs and/or court orders and maintain working relationships with those agencies.

Develop case plans for assigned adult offenders establishing goals and objectives based on risk and needs.

Evaluate their progress in accomplishing goals and objectives and maintaining the terms specified in their conditions of ARD, probation, parole, IP or bail including attendance at meetings as necessary.

Investigate alleged violations using interviews, surveillance, and search and seizure.

Gather information about offender’s backgrounds by talking to offenders, families and friends and other people with relevant information.

Prepare and maintain a case folder for each assigned offender and record and file documents according to established procedures.

Maintain a chronological record in the AP system of all direct contact with adult offenders as well as collateral contacts with parents, law enforcement officers, service providers, etc.

Compile incident reports and make recommendations for remedial action or court action when terms of supervision are not complied with.

Conduct Pre-Sentence investigations and prepare a written factual report with recommendations for the Court’s use at sentencing.

Testify in court regarding noncompliance with the terms of probation, present evidence that substantiates the violations, and make recommendations to the Court for appropriate sanctioning.

Attend court hearings as necessary, or assigned, including hearings pertaining to offender supervision, such as District Justice citation hearings.

Conduct risk/needs assessment after sentencing according to agency protocol.

Assess the suitability of offenders for release from jail and submit recommendations to the Judge when appropriate.

Collect fines, costs and restitution and monitor compliance with the established payment agreement.

Conduct arrests and transport offenders when required.

Develop liaisons and networks with local police, attorneys, community agencies, and others who play a role in offender’s rehabilitation or re-entry into the community

Attend training in the use of firearms and physical self-defense and complete all certification requirements.

Attend continuing education, workshops, and acquire certifications as assigned and approved to stay current in offender treatment issues, deviant behaviors, legal issues, etc. for the purpose of performing work related duties as required or assigned by administration.

Any duties which may be described as related to the supervision of adults under the authority of the Court including the directive to work a flexible work schedule on occasion.

Assist juvenile officers as needed.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

The work environment and physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; smell. The employee must be able to operate a motor vehicle. The employee will be required to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak and demonstrate emotional stability.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee occasionally works near moving mechanical parts and in outdoor weather conditions and is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes or airborne particles, extreme cold and heat. The noise in the work environment is usually moderate. The work is subject to frequent disruptions and moderate degrees of stress. Work may involve contact with volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive offenders. Periodically work will require different shifts or on-call as needed.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions, and perform any other related duties, as may be required the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.

TO APPLY: Send cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

APPLICATION DEADLINE: March 12, 2021

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

STI Nurse Program Coordinator

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest Pa Rural Aids Alliance

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest Pa Rural Aids Alliance, seeks an STI (Sexually Transmitted Disease) Nurse Program Coordinator.

Applicant must be a Registered Licensed nurse in the state of Pennsylvania with a current driver’s license. This position is located in Clarion, Pa and involves travel throughout the 13 county region.

Job functions include developing and coordinating all aspects of the STI medical clinics and working in conjunction with the HIP Team to coordinate STI counseling, testing and linkage in the communities served. This position will act as a resource in HIV/STI to internal and external partners. This position is responsible for monitoring compliance with program contracts, budgets, expenditures, and billing processes of assigned program.

Applicant must have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in HIV nursing care and treatment.

For a complete job posting and to apply, go to https://jobs.clarion.edu. Review of applications will begin on March 8, 2021. Clarion University is building a diverse academic community and encourages minorities, women, veteran and persons with disabilities to apply. AA/EEO

Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $13.50. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

Home Setting Crew Members

Steinman Building Systems

Steinman Building Systems is currently looking for dedicated and responsible workers to set manufactured homes.

They offer competitive salary and unlimited earning potential.

If you have no prior experience they are willing to train.

Overtime is available and roofing experience is preferred.

You must have a valid drivers license.

Overnights are required.

If you are interested please call Pat Steinman at 814-221-4467.

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time and part-time Registered Nurses to join their Home Health Team.

Clarion Forest VNA is a 4 Star non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high quality, compassionate care to homes for over 40 years.

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

Minimum 1 year recent acute care experience; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. plus on average 1 weekend/month, 5 evenings/month, and 2 holidays/year. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, Paid Time Off, 401K and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400 EOE.

Educational Program Specialist

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 is in search of an Educational Programs Specialist.

Position Details

Full-time, permanent position (185 days) professional union position with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement. Requires valid PA certification for Secondary Mathematics and Instructional Technology, or related field, with any Science certification preferred, and Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, and 151 clearances and certifications.

Emphasis in Math, Instructional Technology, & STEM

Application Deadline: March 1, 2021

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

Prevention Specialist

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

Full-time Prevention Specialist position for the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, housed in Clarion.

This position is responsible for instructing educational and informational services in the local school districts and throughout the county’s communities related to alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and other drug prevention. We are looking for someone comfortable speaking to the public, coordinating events and meetings, marketing our programs, and educating youth about prevention. This position may require some evening and weekend hours.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree required in Health Education, Education, the Social or Behavioral Sciences fields, and/or preferably one-year experience in drug and alcohol prevention work. Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft programs. Candidate must have or be able to obtain necessary clearances to work with children and a driver’s license.

Interested candidates submit cover letter, references, and resume by March 20, 2021 to:

[email protected] or

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

1350 E Main St., Suite 30

Clarion, PA 16214

Attn: Prevention Director

County of Clarion is Hiring

County of Clarion

Clarion County is hiring the following positions within multiple departments.

Please visit their website below for the full ads, to get more information on the positions, and for the Clarion County Application.

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

Applications can also be picked up at:

Clarion County Administration Building

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Completed Applications can be emailed to: [email protected]

Or mailed to:

Human Resources

330 Main Street, Room 111

Clarion, PA 16214

If you have any questions, please feel free to call 814-226-4000 ext. 2812

Caseworker 1 – Intake – $13.59/hour starting rate– 40 hours/week

Performs intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services. Conducts intake or assessment interviews to determine immediate needs of children and families. Investigates allegations of sexual abuse, physical abuse, assesses risk, assures safety of child(ren) and if appropriate, makes referrals for ongoing treatment.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday February 25th, 2021 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Caseworker 1 – Ongoing – $13.59/hour starting rate – 40 hours/week

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and help to utilize all available resources.

Qualifications: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern.

Deadline to Apply: Thursday February 25th, 2021 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Children and Youth Services

Caseworker – Intake Supervisor – Salary Range $38,854.40-$46,185.67 – 40 hours/week

This is professional social service work of a supervisory nature. Employees in this class supervise the provision of case management services to children, youth and families, people who are mentally disabled, people who are physically challenged, and others to assist them in attaining a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional or physical adjustment. Work involves responsibility for supervising and training a small group of professional county social service workers, but the worker will also carry a caseload. Supervision may also be exercised over paraprofessional human service workers. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies and procedures, but employees are expected to exercise considerable initiative and independent judgment in achieving objectives. Work is reviewed by a professional or administrative supervisor through conferences, reports and results attained.

Qualifications: Two years of professional experience in public or private social work and a bachelor’s degree with major course work in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; OR any equivalent combination of experience and education which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

Deadline to Apply: Wednesday February 24th, 2021 by 4pm. Applications will not be accepted after this date.

Department of Public Safety

Becoming certified as an Emergency Medical, Police, and Fire Dispatcher

Dispatching local EMS, Fire, and Police Agencies to emergency and non-emergency calls

Working with multiple agencies including PEMA and FEMA, PennDOT on road conditions, surrounding counties on large scale incidents, Emergency Management on hazmat scenarios and large scale incidents, and more.

This position would best be filled by someone who is detail oriented, focused, and has good communication skills. Some duties of this position include but are not limited to:

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background. Applicants must be able to work 12 hour shifts including days, nights, weekends, and holidays. Qualifying applicants will be required to pass a test consisting of basic reading, typing, memory, and multitasking skills.

Commissioners Office

This position performs an array of functions to help Clarion County with it’s projects and goals. Position performs standardized duties that follow established methods and procedures. Employee is expected to perform with limited guidance after the work process is learned and on regular assignments. Position is assigned to work in various county departments as needed.

Requirements: Must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a clear criminal background.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

Registered Nurse

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest PA Rural AIDS Alliance

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest PA Rural AIDS Alliance, seeks a Registered Nurse.

Applicant must be a licensed registered nurse with a valid driver’s license. Office position located in Clarion, PA at a thriving medical agency. Completion of a successful interview is required.

Job functions include providing and coordinating care for HIV or HIV/Hepatitis C co-infected patients. Duties may include performing direct patient care, phlebotomy services, administering treatment as prescribed and offering guidance and directions to patient and family members.

Clarion University seeks qualified applicants for a University Registered Nurse in the Northwest Alliance Office. For a complete job posting and to apply, go to https://jobs.clarion.edu. Review of applications will begin on February 17, 2021. Clarion University is building a diverse academic community and encourages minorities, women, veterans and persons with disabilities to apply. AA/EEO.

