Who Let the Dogs Out? Regional Dog Wardens Could Canvass Clarion County for 2021 Dog Licenses

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s that time of the year again.

The beginning of April is when the regional dog wardens usually canvass Clarion County to check for updated dog and rabies licenses and illegal kennels.

It is important that all dogs have a 2021 license is to avoid fines of up to $300.00 per dog plus court costs.

Licenses can be purchased at the Clarion County Treasurer’s Office, in person, or by mail. The application can be downloaded from the treasurer’s web page on the county website https://www.co.clarion.pa.us.

Please send the completed application and check or money order to:

Karyn Montana, Treasurer

330 Main Street, Room 110

Clarion, PA 16214

Licenses can also be purchased at:

• RMS Furniture, New Bethlehem

• Sligo Rec Center, Sligo

• Lander’s Store, Lucinda

• Knox Country Farm Supply Inc., Knox

• Steiner’s Outdoors and More, East Brady

• Rocky Acres Kennel, Clarion

• Tri-County Pet Rescue, Shippenville

• Fryburg Old Treasure Depot, Fryburg

• Doggie Bole Grooming, Rimersburg

• Strattanville Borough Office, Strattanville

Prices are $8.50 for male or female; $6.50 for neutered or spayed; and there is a $2.00 discount for senior citizens and applicants who qualify for disability. There are also lifetime licenses available at the County Treasurer’s Office.

Purchases can also be made at www.padoglicense.com by choosing Clarion County and paying with a credit or debit card.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.