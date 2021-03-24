A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Low around 54. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

