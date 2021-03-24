Albina Marie Mulholland, 86, of Franklin, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 in the comfort of her son’s home.

She was born in Franklin and was the daughter of the late Tony and Loretta Szostak Monarch.

Albina was a 1952 graduate of Franklin High School.

Following graduation, Mrs. Mulholland was highly respected as a legal secretary. She began working for Nesbit & Wasson, later Wasson, Egan, and Wilson Law Firm for 25 years, five years for David P. Brandt, Esq., and ended her career working for attorney Franklin R. Riddle for 17 years.

On October 1, 1955 she married her loving husband, James L. Mulholland and he preceded her in death on September 8, 1997 after 42 years of marriage.

In the earlier years, it was not unusual for their home to be a place for Sunday dinners, normally 10 or 12 family members visiting for the entire day to play games and tell stories. She loved to cook, but as the years went on she had the help of her son and daughter-in-law for care and cooking.

She was a faithful member of St. Patrick’s Church in Franklin. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, embroidering and playing cards. She had many loyal card playing friends whom she loved and repeated. Her greatest joy in life came from spending time with her son and daughter-in-law and most importantly her beloved grandsons, Richard and Jon.

Mrs. Mulholland is survived by two children; Richard A. Mulholland and his wife Lisa of Franklin and a daughter, Susan Losak of Erie; four grandchildren, Jonathan Mullholland of Franklin, Philip Losak, Morgan Losak, and Casey Losak all of Erie; two sisters, Leatrice and Shirley; a sister-in-law, Helen Monarch and her special cousins, Bob, Carol and Jim; her two nieces, five nephews, and 5 god children.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Mulholland was preceded in death by her in-laws, Dick and Bobby Mulholland; a grandson, Richard J. Mulholland; son-in-law, Ralph Losak; a brother, Frank Monarch; a brother-in-law, Don Morrison and a nephew, Stephen Monarch and a special cousin, Toni Hannon.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday.

A Parish Vigil Service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Thursday in the funeral home with Deacon Dick O’Polka, officiating.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and requires those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe.

The funeral mass will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 11:00 A.M. Friday. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Friday in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin, with Monsignor John J. Herbein, officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 949 Liberty St. Franklin, PA 16323 or to St. Jude’s Children Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

