Billie Jean Perry, 85, of Seneca, went Home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 22, 2021 in the comfort of her home, while surrounded by loved ones.

She was born April 19, 1935 in Clarion, the daughter of the late Henry and Dorothy (Rosenburg) Marshall. She was a 1953 graduate of Oil City High School.

She volunteered as a Cub Scout leader in Tippery, and helped with the Salvation Army.

Billie was a member of the Oil City Church of the Nazarene, where she served as a former secretary, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir.

Billie enjoyed baking, and sold cakes and candies. She kept busy with knitting, cross-stitching, and reading. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

In her earlier years, she worked at the Worthington Plant in Oil City for short time. She then became employed at Oil City Hospital as a Unit Clerk and worked in Medical Records. She later moved to Arizona and worked in medical records for a nursing home there.

She was married in the Nazarene Church in Oil City on June 5, 1954 to Glenn Eugene Perry, and he survives.

Also surviving are three children: Penny Smith and her husband Terry of Gilbert, Arizona, Gregg Perry and his wife Norma of Queen Creek, Arizona, and Candy Heckathorn and her husband Tedd of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; six grandchildren: Natasha Botelho and husband Cory, Brandon VanWormer, Taylor Wilson and husband Ben, Griffin Perry, Nick Luton and wife Kristen, and Charlie Luton and wife Cristy; and four great-grandchildren: Garrett Luton, Tryston Howey, Rilynn Kirk, and Olivia Wilson.

Also surviving are three brothers, Blaine (Donna) Marshall, Mac (Mary) Marshall, and Henry Marshall, Jr.; a sister, Emmy Finnefrock; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Alden and Doris (Jim) Nagy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rosie (Dick) Luce; a brother, Allen Marshall; a brother-in-law, Dick Alden; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Graydon and Urla Perry.

There will be no visitation held. A memorial service to celebrate Billie’s life will be held Friday (March 26th) at 11 a.m. at the Oil City Church of the Nazarene, 601 East Second Street in Oil City. Rev. William Hopkins, former church pastor, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nazarene Church, 601 E. 2nd St., Oil City, PA 16301; or to the V.N.A. Hospice, c/o Venango V.N.A. Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323.

\Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to Billie’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

