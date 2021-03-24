Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Berry Bliss Cobbler

With a little bit of sweet and a little bit of tart, this cobbler is perfection!

Ingredients

3 cups fresh strawberries, halved

1-1/2 cups fresh raspberries



1-1/2 cups fresh blueberries2/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided3 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca1 cup all-purpose flour1 tablespoon sugar2 teaspoons baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 cup cold butter, cubed1 large egg, room temperature1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons 2% milkCoarse sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Toss strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries with 2/3 cup sugar and tapioca. Transfer to a greased 10-in. cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet; let stand 20 minutes.

-Meanwhile, whisk flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In another bowl, whisk together egg and milk; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto fruit. Sprinkle with coarse sugar.

-Bake, uncovered, until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.