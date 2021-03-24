 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Berry Bliss Cobbler

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

With a little bit of sweet and a little bit of tart, this cobbler is perfection!

Ingredients

3 cups fresh strawberries, halved
1-1/2 cups fresh raspberries

1-1/2 cups fresh blueberries
2/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided
3 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup cold butter, cubed
1 large egg, room temperature
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons 2% milk
Coarse sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Toss strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries with 2/3 cup sugar and tapioca. Transfer to a greased 10-in. cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet; let stand 20 minutes.

-Meanwhile, whisk flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In another bowl, whisk together egg and milk; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto fruit. Sprinkle with coarse sugar.

-Bake, uncovered, until filling is bubbly and topping is golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


