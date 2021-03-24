Clarion Woman Behind Bars After Dead Dog Found in Vacant Apartment

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman has been arrested on felony animal cruelty and related charges after a deceased dog was discovered in a vacant apartment in Strattanville Borough.

Court documents indicate criminal charges were filed against 35-year-old Betsey B. Leonard on March 4.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by State Police in Clarion that began on November 19, 2020.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were requested for a welfare check on November 19, 2020, on Betsey Leonard at a residence on Main Street in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police received the call from the Strattanville Borough Office after employees noticed a water bill placed on the front door of the residence in question had not been moved after several days.

According to the complaint, when an officer arrived at the residence, he was met by three dogs which could be observed through the front window. He noted that it appeared as no one had lived in the residence for a long time. There was garbage spread throughout the front room which the officer viewed from a partly open window. Dog feces was spread throughout the room, as well. The officer noted that the dogs appeared very “skinny” and not taken care of, with their ribs and spines showing. The officer then contacted Leonard about them. She reportedly stated that she “lives back and forth between two places” and was going to check on the dogs after work that day (November 19).

Police also contacted the landlord of the property. He reported the situation with the dogs has been going on “for a while” and said that Leonard “never takes care of the dogs,” the complaint states.

A few days later police received a call stating it appeared no one had been to the house. However, when police contacted Leonard, she stated she had been there to take care of the dogs.

On November 29, police were contacted by the landlord, and he reported he had been feeding the dogs through a partly open window. He stated that he felt he was earning the trust of the dogs.

On December 2, the landlord called again and reported he went into the residence to check on things. He told police the dogs were “way worse than anyone could tell from the window,” according to the complaint.

Police then contacted Leonard again about the dogs. She stated she was taking care of the dogs but was not staying at the residence, the complaint indicates.

On December 3, police were contacted again by the landlord. He reported that he had spoken to borough employees about the two dogs and was then informed there were actually three dogs in the residence. He then went back to the residence and found the third dog deceased behind a bedroom door, according to the complaint.

Police then responded to the residence and photographed the deceased dog for evidence. Leonard was then contacted for an interview.

Leonard reported she had been to the residence several times since police had first contacted her. She also stated she “saw they were bad” but thought she could “bring them back” herself, according to the complaint.

Leonard went on to say: “I didn’t want to take them anywhere in fear of getting into trouble. It was dumb,” the complaint states.

She also offered to sign ownership of the dogs over to the landlord if he wanted them, the complaint notes.

Leonard was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, March 22, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death, Felony 3

– Cruelty to Animals, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Neglect of Animals – Shelter/Protection, Misdemeanor 3 (three counts)

Unable to post $10,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on April 6, with Judge Quinn presiding.

