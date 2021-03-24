Featured Local Job: Administrator on Duty

UPMC Northwest is hiring an Administrator on Duty in a fast-paced environment with active engagement with all levels of leadership.

The Administrator on Duty (AOD) is accountable for proactively coordinating the activities of admission, discharge /transfer of patients thereby supporting throughput in the facility. The AOD provides an interim leadership including but not limited to crisis management intervention as a representative of hospital administration & channels pertinent patient/employee/department information to appropriate internal and external sources.

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates interest in the development of others and positively impacts the lives of patients/families, peers, and members of the healthcare team through mentoring, education, and knowledge sharing.

Actively participates in the role of preceptor for student nurses, nurse interns, graduate and experienced nurses and assists with the development of new preceptors in their role.

Seeks opportunities to share expertise with other members of the healthcare team within and beyond the clinical unit/department.

Demonstrates good judgment and analytical ability to oversee and coordinate patient placement through facilitation of the Admission/Discharge/Transfer (ADT) process and collaborate with the physician and health care team.

Uses critical thinking skills to effectively advise and direct health care providers in their delivery of patient care while maximizing the efficient use of resources.

Identifies problems impacting effective hospital function and initiate corrective action independently and/or through contact with appropriate administrative persons including Risk Management, Legal Services, Patient Relations, Administrator, and/or the appropriate department director.

Monitors and assists in maintaining a physical environment that supports patient, personnel, visitor safety; patient/family comfort; and staff efficiency.

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement including but not limited to capacity management: identifies research issues or articles related to improving patient throughput, discusses opportunities for quality improvement and actively pursues opportunities for change.

Coaches colleagues on cultural diversity and addresses workplace horizontal violence and impairment.

Develops and maintains productive working relationships internally and externally by building teams and relationships through mentoring and modeling uplifting and positive communication.

Demonstrates accountability to self and others for safe work hours, time management and healthy lifestyles.

Extends trust by acknowledging the contributions of others; listens first, creates transparency in communications, confronts reality, and clarifies expectations.

Serves as a leader supporting hospital administration by identifying and resolving patient and staff focused opportunities for improvement Involves staff and key stakeholders to achieve optimal patient experience and efficient hospital throughput.

Uses appropriate interpersonal styles and techniques to gain acceptance of ideas or plans; modifying one’s own behavior to accommodate tasks, situations and individuals involved.

Supports staff during times of difficult transitions.

Demonstrates ability to influence the external environment through participation in professional and advocacy organizations.

Qualifications:

BSN required

CNL/MSN preferred

Minimum of 3 years progressive leadership experience with relevant clinical experience preferred.

Must maintain a solid/strong performer rating on annual performance review.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

ACLS preferred.

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire.

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Registered Nurse (RN)

