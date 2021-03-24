Featured Local Job: YMCA Membership Coordinator

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a part-time Membership Coordinator to work approximately 28 hours a week.

This is a supervisory position, assigned to work under the Marketing & Membership Director and Branch Director to lead a team of Membership staff.

The position requires excellent communication skills, knowledge of Microsoft Word, Excel, Publisher, strong customer service background, ability to work well with the public, problem-solving skills, and ability to multi-task.

In addition, the position requires a flexible schedule with the ability to work weekdays with the occasional evening or weekend shift.

Benefits include a free YMCA membership, employer-paid retirement plan after two years of work, flexible work schedule, and family-friendly environment.

The Membership Coordinator works alongside the management team to provide the best member experience possible. Duties will include writing schedules, filling membership desk shifts, outreach to corporate partners, assisting members with questions as concerns, leading a team of staff, conducting staff meetings, training staff, billing, member engagement, and working with the Marketing & Membership Director on projects and promotions.

The deadline to apply is March 29, 2021. To apply, send resume and cover letter to Michelle Murray, Scenic Rivers YMCA Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email to [email protected]

The YMCA is an equal opportunity employer. The Scenic Rivers Association does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

