Have You Helped Process Pa. Unemployment Claims This Past Year? Spotlight PA Wants To Hear From You.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Spotlight PA is continuing to investigate problems with the state’s unemployment system, and is hoping to hear from the people who have helped the Department of Labor and Industry process more than 5.2 million claims since the pandemic began.

Spotlight PA wants to hear from current and former employees of the state Department of Labor and Industry about administering unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

As claimants hit their one-year anniversary and some benefits expire, there is continuing concern about inadequate staffing at the department, and the stress faced by those who have worked there.

If you previously worked for the department or are currently employed there, and you helped in any role to get people financial aid during the pandemic, we want to hear from you. What was the experience like? What problems did you experience? What doesn’t the public know?

Please share by answering a few questions below. None of your responses will be shared or published without your consent. You may hear from Spotlight PA Reporter Rebecca Moss for additional information or a follow-up interview. You can also reach out to Moss directly at [email protected]. Thanks for your contributions.

