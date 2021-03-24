Hearing Set for Next Week for Clarion Man Accused of Hitting, Kicking Victim During Argument

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing has been scheduled for next week for a Clarion man who allegedly struck and kicked another man during an argument at a location in Highland Township.

Court documents indicate 40-year-old Nathan Bradley Kapp is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:00 a.m. on March 30, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred last week in Highland Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, March 15, a verbal argument ensued between Nathan Kapp and a known victim.

As the argument escalated, Kapp allegedly struck the male victim on the left side of his face, causing him to fall to the ground.

According to the complaint, Kapp then kicked the victim twice in the legs before backing away.

The complaint notes the victim suffered redness and swelling to the left side of his face, below the left ear, and around the left eye, as well as bleeding from the right ring fingernail area.

Kapp was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 8:05 p.m. on March 15.

