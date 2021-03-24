Local Man Involved in Crash That Killed Teen Driver in Clearfield County

BIGLER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was involved in a crash that led to the death of a teen driver in Clearfield County on Tuesday.

Police say the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, on State Route 54/Main Street, just south of Brewery Road, in Bigler Township, Clearfield County.

According to Clearfield-based State Police, a known 17-year-old male driver was traveling northbound on State Route 53 when he crossed the double yellow lines into the southbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on.

Police say the teen driver was pronounced deceased while being transported to UPMC Altoona.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 62-year-old David Beary, of Venus, and a passenger in Beary’s vehicle, whose name was not released, were transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

