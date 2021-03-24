 

Local Man Involved in Crash That Killed Teen Driver in Clearfield County

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

crime-tapeBIGLER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was involved in a crash that led to the death of a teen driver in Clearfield County on Tuesday.

Police say the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, on State Route 54/Main Street, just south of Brewery Road, in Bigler Township, Clearfield County.

According to Clearfield-based State Police, a known 17-year-old male driver was traveling northbound on State Route 53 when he crossed the double yellow lines into the southbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on.

Police say the teen driver was pronounced deceased while being transported to UPMC Altoona.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 62-year-old David Beary, of Venus, and a passenger in Beary’s vehicle, whose name was not released, were transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.

Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

