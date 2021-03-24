 

Police Suspect DUI in Hit-and-Run Crash on Emlenton Clintonville Road

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aSCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges are pending related to a suspected DUI hit-and-run crash that occurred on Emlenton Clintonville Road late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:38 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, on Emlenton Clintonville Road just east of 5th Street in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 56-year-old Nancy M. Courson, of Parker, was operating a 2010 Ford Mustang, traveling east on Emlenton Clintonville Road when the vehicle drifted off the southern shoulder of the roadway on a right curve and struck a boulder on an embankment. The vehicle then continued east and came to rest facing east partially on the roadway.

According to police, Courson then left the scene and continued east to her residence.

Courson was not injured.

Police say Courson was found to be driving under the influence and charges are pending.


