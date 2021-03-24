School Bus With 16 Kids Onboard Struck by Pickup Truck in Redbank Twp.

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a bus with 16 juveniles passengers was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Redbank Township last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on March 15, on Truittsburg Road near its intersection with Neiswonger Lane, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2015 Bluebird International bus, operated by 57-year-old Kathy L. Harmon, of New Bethlehem, was traveling north on Truittsburg Road when it was struck by a 2004 Dodge RAM 1500, operated by 49-year-old Todd E. Doverspike, that had failed to keep to the right half of the road.

According to police, Doverspike then failed to stop and provide his information.

Harmon and Doverspike were both using seat belts and were not injured.

According to police, there were 16 juvenile passengers on the bus, ranging in age from five to 15 years old, and no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained minor damages to the driver’s side mirrors.

Doverspike was cited for careless driving.

A call to Redbank Valley School District regarding the incident was not immediately returned.

PSP Clarion released the above report on March 23, 2021.

