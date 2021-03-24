COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments Available in Clarion
Wednesday, March 24, 2021 @ 12:03 AM
CLARION, Pa. – Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital are currently providing vaccinations for any person eligible in the 1a grouping who reside in any county.
To be eligible under the 1a grouping you must be age 65 or older or age 16 to 64 with a qualifying medical condition.
The current listing of qualifying conditions is available here.
Open appointments this week include:
– Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
– Thursday 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
– Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Times may vary as individuals schedule their vaccinations.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, click here.
