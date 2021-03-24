Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps Celebrates AmeriCorps Week 2021
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Joyce A. Fosdick, AmeriCorps Program Director, submitted the following article on AmeriCorps Week 2021:
As we wind down AmeriCorps Week 2021, we want to take a moment to thank all of the current and past AmeriCorps members, staff, partners, and friends for their support of the Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps Program over the past 26 years.
AmeriCorps Week is a week set aside each year in March to recognize the 80,000 Americans currently serving their communities through AmeriCorps programs, as well as the more than one million AmeriCorps alumni who have already completed a term of national service. Since 1994, 3670 Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps members have sworn to “Get Things Done” through tutoring, providing safe havens, early childhood education, and summer programs with a focus on STEM and job skills service programs.
The Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps Program is currently in its 27th year of providing National Service resources to schools and non-profits across their 8-county service region in NW PA. Through an online application process school districts or non-profits can apply for AmeriCorps members to serve their agency in the areas of expanded learning and service-learning activities for the children and youth their agency serves.
AmeriCorps engages individuals of all ages and diverse backgrounds for a “season of service” in exchange for a modest living allowance, educational award, and other applicable benefits. Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps is currently recruiting for immediate and summer positions to serve schools and non-profits across NW PA. Please visit our BambooHR listing for all our Current AmeriCorps Positions.
Again, we thank everyone for being a part of our Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps Family!
For more information about Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps Programming, please visit our website at www.smilesamericorps.org
If you have any questions regarding how AmeriCorps may be able to support your community, school, church, or agency or if you have questions about how you or someone you know could join AmeriCorps, please contact Joyce A. Fosdick, Executive Director and AmeriCorps Director of the Keystone SMILES AmeriCorps Program. at 814-538-9729.
