Blessings Are On the Way for Sligo Borough With Help From Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Blessings are on the way to Sligo Borough thanks to a fundraiser planned by the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.

(PHOTO: EMT Shyanne Laskey explains a “blessing” fundraiser.)

EMT Shyanne Laskey outlined the plans at last week’s March meeting of the Sligo Borough Council, along with a request for the closing of Madison Street from Sherman Street to Traylor Street from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Local pastors’ blessings would include ATVs from the Piney Rail Riders, the Christian Motorcyclist’s Revelation Riders group, and anyone else who would like blessings, including children’s bikes.

“I’m talking to the Piney Rail Riders about them possibly having a ride,” explained Laskey. “It’s not going to be a poker ride. It’s pretty much going to be everybody meeting at the trailhead. They would ride into town with an ambulance escorting them from the trail to the ballfield and back out of town. I’ll let you know more as details are finalized.”

Council advised Laskey that approval to ride on state highways would have to be sought by either Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service (SCCAS) or the Piney Riders because Sligo Borough has no authority to grant such authorization.

The event is free, open to the public, and no pre-registration is needed. Pastors and clergy of many different denominations will be on hand to bless all vehicles and riders.

SCCAS will operate a stand and sell hot dogs, sloppy joes, fresh-cut fries, nachos, coffee, hot chocolate, water, and soda. A limited supply of breakfast sandwiches will also be available.

A Chinese auction with baskets donated by community businesses will also be part of the fundraiser, along with vendors, crafters, and artisans. Organizations, such as the Piney Riders, will offer information and items for sale.

For more information, please email [email protected]

The Sligo Borough Authority also voted to “bless” their employees with a $0.50 per hour raise. The raise would bring the three employees in line with the borough pay rate. The borough employs the same three people for administration and maintenance but pays half of their salaries from tax revenue and a half from sewage fees.

Authority officials continue to investigate a septic order along Shamrock Drive. The resealing of some manholes is planned. Officials talked with Clarview’s engineers (EADS Group), and they didn’t believe the other problems are associated with Clarview because their line has four to five air valves at high points.

EADS also stated a perspective commercial user in Piney Township is interested in connecting to the Clarview line.

According to Chuck Marsh, any interest in tapping into the line should be directed to Clarview because it is their line. Clarview met with the Piney Township Supervisors before the line was constructed to see any interest from the township in joining the line. Supervisors said they had no interest, so plans were made for a pressurized line instead of a gravity-fed line.

Sligo Borough Authority received notification that its monthly sewer line payment increased in February from $4968.55 to $5073.78. The loan payment will remain the same amount for the next five years, with pay off on February 10, 2036.

The Authority also received a notice from PA American Water that all current shut-off agreements are being terminated. A new agreement is needed if the Sligo Authority is interested in pursuing customers using PA American Water. A new deal must be returned by March 31 or consider having authority attorneys place liens against properties for failure to pay for sewer service.

Attending the authority meeting were Chuck Marsh, Don Lawrence, and Andy Wiser.

Council opened bids for the Miller Street Drainage Project, with North Rock Construction of Cranberry, the low bidder, at $38,570.00. Eight companies bid on the project ranging from $92,635 to the low bidder. Most of the bids were in the $40,000.00 range.

A virtual meeting with Rick Rossi and Dan Higbee, of Delta Development Group, to discuss a Set-Aside/Safe Routes to School funding grant request supporting Sligo’s rebuilding of a footbridge connecting pedestrians with the Sligo Elementary School and the COG Pool Park was held on Friday, March 12.

Delta is also serving as a grant writer for numerous Clarion County projects.

Other borough council activity included the following:

• Insight pipe contracting completed a storm sewer drain inspection, cleaning, and repair project for $6,300.00, funded in part by a county grant of $8,450.00. The borough is hoping to complete repairs with the remaining $2,150.00 so that the county might release grant funds to Sligo.

• Jerry Best visited the council to clarify his response to ordinance violations related to removing a trailer on his property and the status of an unlicensed vehicle. Best also questioned why some people were allowed lenience with their property development.

• Received a letter from the Clarion County Tax Claim Bureau stating that a judicial sale will be held in November and December, suggesting council encourages a property owner to pay taxes before it goes to tax sale.

• Inspection of the Madison Street Bridge is scheduled for May 5.

• Sligo Borough and Sligo Authority is back with West Penn Power following the bankruptcy of Entrust Energy. Consideration will be given to another energy contract.

• Attending the meeting were President Sherry Laughlin, Chuck Marsh, Andy Wiser, and Kerry Graham.

