A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 11pm. Low around 54. South wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers, mainly before 8am. High near 58. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.