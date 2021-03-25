Clarion County Jail Inmate Faces Additional Charges for Assault of Corrections Officers

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman who is currently incarcerated at the Clarion County Jail is now facing additional charges for reportedly assaulting three corrections officers.

Court documents indicate the Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Katrina Lynn Pohl, of Mayport.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 18, Detective William Peck, of the Clarion County Detectives, was contacted by Deputy Warden Sprankle, of Clarion County Corrections, regarding an incident at the Clarion County Jail involving inmate Katrina Pohl who reportedly assaulted three corrections officers by biting and kicking them.

According to the complaint, Pohl had been housed in the intake area of the jail since March 15, after being booked on assault charges, because she refused to remove items of jewelry and could not be housed in a regular unit until the jewelry was removed.

On March 18, an officer in command (OIC) and a correction officer (CO) went into the intake cell housing Pohl to speak to her about the jewelry.

According to the complaint, Pohl then became irate and jumped off of the bed and into the face of the OIC. Both the OIC and the CO then attempted to restrain Pohl, at which time she reportedly became aggressive and resisted.

The complaint states that Pohl bit the OIC on both thumbs at different points during the resulting altercation and then kicked the CO in the genitals. She also reportedly bit a third officer on the thumb, then grabbed the officer’s leg and pinched and scratched it.

Detective Peck observed the injuries to the OIC’s thumbs, which included an obvious puncture of the skin and swelling to one thumb, and the third officer had redness in the area between the thumb and the index finger, the complaint notes.

Pohl was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:27 a.m. on March 24, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury, Felony 1 (three counts)

– Aggravated Harassment by Prisoner, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3 (three counts)

Bail for this case was set at $50,000.00 monetary.

She remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on April 6, with Judge Schill presiding.

Pohl is also facing a hearing at 10:45 a.m. on March 30, on assault charges related to a violent incident in Redbank Township that occurred just three days prior to the incident at the jail.

