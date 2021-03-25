Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake for Two

These mini cakes are tender, moist, and sweet!

Ingredients

4 teaspoons butter, melted, divided

4 teaspoons brown sugar



2 canned unsweetened pineapple slices2 maraschino cherries1/3 cup all-purpose flour3 tablespoons sugar1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/8 teaspoon saltDash ground nutmeg3 tablespoons fat-free milk1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-Pour 1/2 teaspoon butter into each of two 10-oz. ramekins coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Top with a pineapple slice. Place a cherry in the center of each pineapple slice; set aside.

-In a small bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg. Beat in the milk, vanilla, and remaining butter just until combined. Spoon over pineapple.

-Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes. Run a knife around the edges of ramekins; invert onto dessert plates. Serve warm.

