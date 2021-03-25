Commissioners Designate Clarion County As Second Amendment County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners designated Clarion County as a Second Amendment County in a non-binding resolution at its Wednesday morning meeting.

Commissioners emphasized they were not creating a sanctuary of any kind with the resolution.

“The County Board of Commissioners wishes to express its intent to stand for Second Amendment rights and to oppose any effort to unconstitutionally restrict such rights of its citizens to keep and bear arms,” stated the resolution.

Asked why the commissioners felt it was important to pass such a resolution, Commissioner Wayne Brosius said they have received a lot of feedback from residents.

“We’ve got emails phone calls in the last couple of months,” said Brosius.

Commissioner Ted Tharan added that it is basically a statement of support.

“That’s what it says in the resolution that it promotes and preserves for the people of and in Clarion County their rights to bear arms as guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America,” said Tharan.

The resolution also cites the Constitutions 14th Amendment that states: “No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the law.

Another “Whereas” of the resolution states that article 1, section 21, of the Pennsylvania State Constitution, states that “the right of the citizens to bear arms in defense of themselves and the state shall not be questioned.”

Tharan added that the resolution is not a reaction to any proposed gun control legislation.

