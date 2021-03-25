Cranberry Junkyard Owner Loses Appeal

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The owner of a junkyard in Cranberry Township lost his appeal against litigation filed by the township on Wednesday.

Randy J. Spencer of 166 Garden Lane, Franklin, who is the owner of the junkyard located on US 322 at its intersection with Deep Hollow Road, had filed an appeal against zoning enforcement actions and an injunctive case filed by the township in 2019.

The litigation all began during the flash flooding in the region in July 2019, during which vehicles from Spencer’s junkyard property were found to be a threat to the safety of local residents.

The township sought the injunction after the flooding resulted in a road closure, which the township alleged was caused by Spencer’s junked vehicles and travel trailers being washed onto and across the roadway.

In the appeal, Spencer argued that the trial court had no reasonable ground to grant a Motion for Special or Preliminary Injunction and order him to remove the vehicles because no non-speculative evidence was presented to support the finding that the vehicles caused or contributed to any flooding issues, the trial court erred in finding his vehicles blocked the roadway, and the township’s ordinance did not authorize the relief requested.

However, the Commonwealth Court judges, Renée Cohn Jubelirer, Michael H. Wojcik, and J. Andrew Crompton, affirmed the Venango County Court of Common Pleas order from November 13, 2019, and upheld the order requiring Spencer to remove the junked vehicles from his property for being a public nuisance and safety concern.

In another ruling Wednesday, Judge Jubelirer also affirmed the Cranberry Township’s enforcement actions against Spencer related to the Deep Hollow Road property. Jubelirer also quashed five additional appeals pertaining to Spencer’s other properties for being improperly filed.

With the previous cases against Spencer affirmed, he will be required to pay the fines on six properties he owns for the operation of a junkyard in violation of Cranberry Township ordinances.

Additional court cases related to litigation against Spencer from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and PennDOT are still pending.

In September 2019, the DEP ordered Spencer to stop placing items in the floodway along Lower Two Mile Run and remove what materials were there.

PennDOT halted further action against Spencer in December 2019, when he was given until June 2020 to remove vehicles from the Deep Hollow location.

PennDOT took the issue to court after Spencer failed to meet that deadline, but no decision has been issued as of March 25.

RELATED:

Junkyard Owner Signs Agreement to Remove Vehicles

Junkyard Owner Ordered to Remove Vehicles

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.