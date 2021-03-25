 

Daniel Bruce Armstrong

Thursday, March 25, 2021 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Daniel Bruce Armstrong, 60, of Franklin died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center, Meadville.

He was born in Erie, PA November 25, 1960 a son of Robert and Mary Ellen Phenicie Armstrong.

He was a self-employed painter in the Franklin area owning and operating DAPCo painting for several years.

He was a musician playing drums and guitar and was in the band, Hy Winz. He enjoyed fishing and made a couple of trips to Alaska to fish with his brother when he lived there. He also loved riding his motorcycle and traveling the roads of Western Pennsylvania. He was an excellent cook, making everything from scratch and loved to use the dried chilis his sister would send him from Arizona in his Mexican dishes. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, Mary Ellen Armstrong of Phoenix, AZ, he is survived by a brother, Robert Joseph Armstrong (Vicky) of Alabama; two sisters, Susan K. Miller (John) of Idaho Falls, ID and Joyce Ann Dulac of Phoenix, AZ; a nephew, Taylan Dulac and two nieces, Ellen Thomas and Jenna Dulac.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lori Jean Nelson.

The services will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, Inc., 581 Chestnut Street, Meadville where memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net.


