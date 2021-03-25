Featured Local Job: Case Manager – Life Skills Coach Community-Based Care Manager
The County of Venango is hiring for the position of Case Manager – Life Skills Coach Community-Based Care Manager.
This position is a non-bargaining unit position.
It is a full-Time, position at 80 hours per pay.
DEPARTMENT: Community Support Services; Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex – Franklin, PA
PAY GRADE: Non-Exempt Hourly Six $14.3496/hr. – $22.0653/hr.; external applicants = $750 sign on bonus
OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB
To implement daily operations of the Life Coach Program. Work with participants
through a holistic approach to the individual’s needs and care through education,
engagement, assessment, and linkages that will identify and address Social
Determinates of Health (SDoH) barriers, improve physical/behavioral health outcomes
and encourage the use of preventative services. To work as a life
coach/community-based care manager with individuals who are struggling in their
efforts to build a sustainable life by supplying assistance with addressing and/or warm
handoffs to community providers to mitigate SDoH needs and other complex needs.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF THE JOB
1. Conducts comprehensive assessments to determine needs of clients.
2. Provides support to assigned group of individuals.
3. Advocates for and empowers clients.
4. Develops and implements plans for adults based on assessed SDoH needs and
strengths. Conducts warm handoffs and/or directly addresses barriers.
5. Maintains daily documentation, data reporting, service planning, and case noting
as required by program policies.
6. Works with community partners and businesses to help participants overcome
barriers.
7. Assists participants in finding adequate transportation, including when eligible for
car allotment, contact with dealers, accompanying client when appropriate and
ensuring participants will have reviewed all materials related to car care.
8. Participates in team case management sessions with participants and team
members as needed.
9. Provides procedure guidance to participants for special allowance from the
County Assistance Office. Makes sure the documentation is adequate and
submitted timely.
10. Mediates and defuses problems, is proactive in prevention of escalation of
situations.
11. Assists with enrollment into GED classes, tutoring programs, and job training
programs for participants including maintaining excellent communication with
community partners.
12. Maintains a confidential work area and assures that each referral is treated
equally, receiving individualized and confidential meetings with instructors/case
manager/staff.
13. Follows HIPAA guidelines including but not limited to talking with clients in a
private closed-door location; ensures paperwork/materials with personal
identifiers are secured at all times, and ensures participant signature of
appropriate releases and agreements, as needed.
14. Immediately reports any participant/staff injuries, conflicts, complaints and
accidents to the Program Supervisor.
15. Assists with SDoH needs, barriers and other complex needs, linkages to natural
support; assists with benefits as applies to each individual need.
16. Maintains accurate documentation. Prepares reports and other paperwork within
timeframes mandated by federal or state regulation and/or county policy.
17. Travels frequently and makes home visits and community visits as necessary.
18. Completes necessary filing and maintenance of records.
19. Utilizes computer to document all casework activities. Uses other office
equipment such as fax machine, scanner, etc., as needed.
OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB
1. Attends staffing, training and other meetings as required.
2. Performs other job-related work as required.
SUPERVISION EXERCISED
None
SUPERVISION RECEIVED
Receives continuous instruction and regular supervision from the Senior Program
Specialist Human Services in regard to daily work duties.
REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES
1. Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an
understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties.
2. Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills.
3. Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills.
4. Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and the ability to
work effectively with clients, co-workers and others.
5. Must possess ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to consumer information
and records.
6. Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances
warrant such action.
7. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and
other office equipment.
8. Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License and daily access to reliable
transportation. Travel will be throughout the county to complete assessments,
monitor conditions, and provide interventions in client homes within the county.
9. Must understand and comply with all mandatory reporting requirements of CYS.
10. Must possess the principles and practices used in social service work, and the
ability to apply those principles and practices within the scope of the position.
11. Must possess knowledge of social, economic and health problems and resources and be able to interact effectively with said resources on the client’s behalf.
12. Must possess the ability to conduct thorough, complete assessments using
prescribed instruments.
13. Must possess ability to plan and organize work and prepare adequate records
and reports.
14. Must possess ability to practice organizational and stress management skills and
to practice use of good judgment.
15. Must possess the ability to deliver and evaluate appropriate services to
consumers and to monitor the effectiveness of such services.
16. Must possess some technical knowledge of operating personal computers and
related software, or ability to learn and operate with reasonable accuracy and
speed.
17. Must possess ability to interpret regulations, policies and procedures, and apply
them accordingly.
18. Must possess the ability to work with persons who have physical, mental, or
emotional disabilities, who are economically disadvantaged and may be involved
in the court system, and advocate on their behalf.
19. Must be able to interact effectively with internal agency staff, state department
staff, counselors, provider agencies, attorneys, and court.
20. Must possess ability to make accurate observations and documentation of same
in regard to clients’ needs and make determinations needs.
21. Must possess ability to provide structured and unstructured life skills instructions
and guidance to clients as needed.
22. Must have knowledge of community and job resources of Venango County.
QUALIFICATIONS & EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE
Associate’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 3 years of professional
vocational/employment work experience; or Bachelor’s degree majoring in social
welfare and 1 year of professional vocational/employment work experience; or
Bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in social welfare and 2
years of professional vocational/employment work experience.
CLEARANCES
● Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police
Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to
employment. Clearances currently possessed that are less than 4 years old
will be accepted until new clearances are available. All clearances must reflect
acceptable results.
● Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical
Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and
Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”
● Must successfully complete pre-employment drug screening.
HOW TO APPLY
All interested, qualified individuals should contact Human Resources at 814-432-9551.
A Venango County internal application is required.
DEADLINE TO APPLY: MONDAY, APRIL 5, 2021 AT 4:00 P.M.
Venango County is an equal opportunity employer.
Venango County is a drug free workplace.
Applicants who require special accommodations due to a disability should contact 814-432-9552 for assistance.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.