Gary Ivan Oakley, 86, of Strattanville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 after a short stay at Centre Care in Bellefonte, PA.

Born July 21, 1934 in Strattanville, he was the son of the late Ivan and Eula (McMahan) Oakley.

Mr. Oakley was a 1953 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School, and a graduate of Williamsport Technical Institute. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea 1957-1958.

He married Gloria Alice Klouse on July 2, 1960. She preceded him in death on November 12, 2007.

Mr. Oakley spent most of his career as a machinist/maintenance mechanic in the “cold end” of the Knox Glass factory until its closure, finishing his career at Owens-Illinois in Clarion.

He was a long-time member of the Pleasant Hill Bible Church of Summerville, serving as an usher for many years.

Although he was a quiet person, Gary had a great sense of humor and was notorious within the family for his dry wit and silly puns. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, boating, water skiing, gospel music, traveling, and watching the Steelers. He was quite the handyman and could fix anything. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend.

He is survived by his children: Cindy Oakley Thum and husband Tuck of Green, OH; Martin Oakley and wife Verla of Tyrone, PA; and Wesley Oakley and wife Carrie of Bethel Park, PA; three grandsons: David Thum, Ben Oakley, and Joshua Thum; a sister: Vada Marie Holter of Dover, NH; and cherished friend: Elaine Armagost. He will also be missed by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gale Oakley.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, March 28th, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Goble Funeral Home, 330 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214. An additional visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, March 29th, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Jay Bucci of Pleasant Hill Bible Church will be officiating. A brief military memorial will precede the service at 10:45. Please observe masking and social distancing recommendations.

The funeral service will also be live-streamed. A link will be available on the Goble Funeral Home website: https://www.goblefh.net/ and Facebook page.

Interment will be in the New Rehoboth-Greenville Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Hill Bible Church of Summerville, PA.

