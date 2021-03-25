Hearings for Two Women Charged Following Fistfight in Kingsley Township Continued

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for two women who allegedly engaged in a fistfight at a residence on Creek Road in Kingsley Township earlier this year were continued on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate preliminary hearings for 45-year-old Anna M. Blacksmith, of New Kensington, and 26-year-old Danielle Marie Gunde, of Pittsburgh, were continued on March 23 and are scheduled to resume at 12:00 p.m. on May 11.

They each face the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Both women are currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail each.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Kingsley Township residence in January.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, Anna M. Blacksmith and Danielle Marie Gunde entered into a physical altercation at a residence on Creek Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

During the altercation, Blacksmith and Gunde reportedly struck each other in the face multiple times with closed fists, the complaint states.

Both defendants were arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 8:30 a.m. on January 23.

