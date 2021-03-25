Helen Marie Davis, 87, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 20, 1933 in Fairmount City, Pa to the late Norman and Irene (Decker) Bish.

Helen was the owner and operator of Nan’s daycare in Strattanville for 28 years. She was a co-owner of Mateer’s Market in Kittanning in the mid 1970’s. She also worked at Perkins and County Seat as a waitress for many years. She loved Nascar, sitting on her porch and camping.

Helen is survived by her husband, Harold “Randy” Davis of Strattanville. Her children: Bill (Judy) Mateer of Kittanning, Justin “Judd” (Analice) Mateer of Strattanville, Kate Baker of Kittanning, Jill Dosch of Pittsburgh and Amy Mateer of Strattanville. Helen is also survived by her grandchildren: Wendi Fuksa, Brandi McRoberts, Jerod Dosch, Nikki Mateer, Krista Dosch, Denny Baker, Kelli Baker, Brett Mateer, Michael Mateer and Martin Mateer. In addition, her great-grandchildren: Derek Fuksa, Matt Fuksa, Chris Fuksa, Bayley McRoberts, Calista Dosch, Mason Dosch, Izzy McRoberts, Andrew Bailey, Braden Fahlor, Caulder Fahlor and Kendall Mateer. Helen is survived by her furry friend, Coco.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, William Mateer, daughter, Deb Hankey and sisters: Shirley Hinderliter and Norma Kunselman.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 2pm to 4pm at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214. A funeral service will be held in the Funeral home at 4pm with Rev. Jeffrey Foor officiating.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

