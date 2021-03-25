New Monroe Township Crematorium for Pets, Humans Approved By Planning Commission

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A proposed 1,656 square foot crematorium in Monroe Township was recently approved by the Clarion County Planning Commission.

The preliminary approval of land development was requested by Fredrick A. and Susan L. Goble. Plans also call for shutting down the current crematory in Clarion Borough when the new facility is approved, construction is completed, and the facility is open.

The Gobles are planning to open a new crematorium center that includes one for humans and one for small pets at a Monroe Township site behind the Clarion State Police barracks. Construction is expected to start as soon as DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) approves a license; the Gobles would like to open the new facility this summer. Work is expected to take approximately five months, according to the project architect and engineers.

“Technology has improved the operation of crematoriums,” said Rick Goble. “The use of cremation is growing, and it is an option we can offer our customers. We will shut down our current cremation facility in Clarion Borough once the new Monroe Township facility is up and running.”

Goble Funeral Home will remain on Wood Street in Clarion Borough.

Clarion County Engineer Kevin Reichard also explained the project.

“The Gobles own the 5.25-acre parcel that will include a 2,250 square foot gravel parking lot,” said Reichard.

“Access to this project is from the existing Lincoln Drive. A small stormwater management application is approved for the project, and the municipal sewage service was approved by Monroe Township by letter. And, Public Water Service also exists on this parcel at this time.”

For over 50 years, the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory has made an effort to educate the public through lectures, seminars, and advice to keep them informed of the latest trends including pre-planning to ensure personal requests or wishes will be carried out in detail.

The Goble Funeral Home & Crematory is located at 330 Wood Street.

